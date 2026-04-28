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News INDIA Dog Attack in Saharanpur: 8-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Uttar Pradesh An eight-year-old boy was killed by a pack of stray dogs on Monday evening in the Fatehpur police station area of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim, identified as Lavish, was a Class 3 student who had gone to a field on the outskirts of his village to collect wheat husk when the attack occurred.

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An eight-year-old boy was killed after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, according to police on April 28. The incident occurred in the Fatehpur police station area and has renewed concerns over the growing threat posed by stray animals, particularly to children in semi-urban and rural regions, as reported by TOI. The victim, identified as an eight-year-old boy from Chaupur village, had gone to a nearby field on Monday evening when the attack took place. Reports indicate that the child was alone when a group of stray dogs suddenly attacked him.

The dogs inflicted severe injuries, and the child died at the scene before help could arrive. Police confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that it occurred within the jurisdiction of the Fatehpur police station in Saharanpur. Dog Attack in Samastipur: 13-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bihar, Face Gnawed Down to the Bone.

The incident has triggered anger and fear among local residents. Villagers have raised concerns about the increasing number of stray dogs in the area and their aggressive behaviour.

Residents said that complaints about the stray dog menace had been made earlier, but effective action was lacking. Following the child’s death, locals have urged authorities to take immediate steps to prevent similar incidents. Taloja Dog Attack: Residents Furious As Stray Dog Bites 5, Including 4 Children, in 20-Minute Rampage; Shocking Video Shows Child Screaming During Mauling.

Parents in the area are particularly worried about children’s safety, especially in open spaces such as fields and village outskirts where such attacks are more likely to occur.

Authorities have been informed, and an investigation is underway. While no detailed measures have yet been announced, officials are expected to review the situation and consider steps to control the stray dog population and improve public safety.

The Saharanpur incident adds to a series of recent cases across India involving attacks by stray dogs. Fatal and non-fatal incidents have been reported in multiple states, highlighting gaps in animal control and urban management systems.

Experts and policymakers have long debated solutions, including sterilisation drives, vaccination programmes, and stricter municipal oversight. Past incidents—such as fatal attacks on children in Uttar Pradesh and other regions—have intensified calls for coordinated action between local administrations and animal welfare authorities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).