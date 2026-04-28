Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 28, 2026: Bajaj Housing Finance and Piramal Finance Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday

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The Indian stock market snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday, April 27, with both the Sensex and Nifty rebounding by nearly 1 per cent. Buoyed by a rally in heavyweights like Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma, alongside positive global cues, the BSE Sensex gained 639.42 points (0.83 per cent) to finish at 77,303.63. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty rose 194.75 points (0.81 per cent) to settle at 24,092.70. That said, stocks of several companies will be in the spotlight today, April 28.

Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell shares during Tuesday's trading session. As they prepare for buying and selling of stocks, we bring you a list of shares that are likely to be in focus today. Stocks which are expected to be on the list of shares to watch out for today include Bajaj Housing Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Piramal Finance, Punjab & Sind Bank, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL), AU Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: AUBANK), and Piramal Finance Limited (NSE: PIRAMALFIN) all witnessed varied results in the last trading session of Monday, April 27. Notably, stocks of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL) grew by INR 1.86, whereas shares of AU Small Finance Bank Limited (NSE: AUBANK), and Piramal Finance Limited (NSE: PIRAMALFIN) fell by INR 25.15 and INR 25.10 each.

On the other hand, stocks of Punjab & Sind Bank (NSE: PSB) and Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) both closed Tuesday's trading session on a positive note. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) websites, shares of Punjab & Sind Bank (NSE: PSB) and Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) grew by INR 0.75 and INR 9.10 each, respectively.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBC TV18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).