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Cricket Cricket Dream11 1 Crore Prize Money Returns: Win Big with Zero Entry Fees in IPL 2026 Dream11 has introduced a landmark free-to-play model for IPL 2026. Discover how the 1 Crore mega prize is back without entry fees, and navigate the new legal landscape of 'DreamBucks' and sponsorship-led rewards.

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Dream11 has officially confirmed the return of its iconic INR 1 Crore mega prize, but with a fundamental twist: there are no entry fees. Following the stringent federal crackdown on real-money gaming in late 2025, the platform has pivoted to a "Sponsorship-Led Reward Model," allowing fans to chase life-changing winnings without depositing a single rupee. This shift marks the end of the "pay-to-play" era and the beginning of a new "Skill-to-Earn" ecosystem designed to comply with India’s latest gaming regulations. PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

The Verification: How is it 'Free'?

Under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA) 2025, any game where a user deposits money with the expectation of a monetary return is classified as a "Money Game" and is strictly prohibited. To navigate this, Dream11 has successfully transitioned into a Social Gaming and E-Sports entity.

No Financial Stake: Users no longer "stake" cash. Instead, they participate in "Grand Leagues" for free or by using DreamBucks, a virtual loyalty currency earned through app engagement, watching ads, or participating in "Watch Along" streams.

Sponsorship Funding: The massive INR 1 Crore prize pool is now reportedly funded through high-value brand partnerships and in-app advertising, rather than user deposits. This allows the prize to remain monetary while the entry remains legally "free." Winning 1 Crore: The New Participation Rules

While the entry fee is gone, the competition for the top prize has become more rigorous. To be eligible for the INR 1 Crore "Grand Reward," users must navigate several new layers of the platform:

Verified Identity: Aadhaar-linked KYC remains mandatory. Even though there is no entry fee, the government requires strict age-gating and identity verification for any prize distribution. Engagement Milestones: Users may be required to reach specific "XP Levels" or complete "Squad Goals" during the live broadcast to unlock the 1 Crore prize-tier contests. Taxes Still Apply: Even with zero entry fees, winnings are considered "income from other sources." The 30% TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) remains in effect. A winner of the 1 Crore prize will receive approximately INR 70 Lakh after-tax. Legal Clarity: The PROG Rules 2026

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently notified the PROG Rules 2026, effective from 1 May 2026. These rules provide a "safe harbour" for platforms that do not take deposits. ‘See You in Second Innings…’ Dream11 Stops All Paid Contests After Indian Government Passes Online Gaming Law 2025.

By removing entry fees, Dream11 has moved from a "prohibited" category into the "Social Gaming" category. This allows them to operate legally in almost all Indian states, potentially even those like Assam and Telangana that previously had strict bans on paid fantasy sports, as the "wagering" element has been entirely removed.

Platform Features: Beyond the Prize

The 2026 version of Dream11 is no longer just a scoreboard. It has integrated a heavy focus on community and live entertainment:

Watch Alongs: Fans can join live streams with creators like R. Ashwin or Stuart Broad while managing their teams.

Ad-Supported Perks: Users can opt to watch short video advertisements to earn "Boosters" or extra DreamBucks, which can be used to join more exclusive free-entry leagues.

AI Insights: The app now features a "Companion" AI that offers statistical breakdowns and player form updates to help users build their 11 for free.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).