Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department, Government of Gujarat, to execute pumping system and pipeline works from Tappar Dam to Nirona Dam (Northern Link), Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

This is the single largest order secured by the Business in Gujarat, it said.

The scope of work involves design, supply, construction and commissioning of pump houses and pipelines, with associated electrical and automation works. The turnkey project aims to strengthen water resources in the Kachchh district of Gujarat by filling existing reservoirs that will irrigate 36,392 hectares of land.

The order reinforces the customer's trust in L&T's capability to undertake projects of social importance in seismically sensitive areas with the larger goal of agricultural development and water conservation, L&T said in the statement. (ANI)

