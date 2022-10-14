London, October 14: Things are looking increasingly precarious for Liz Truss amid economic turmoil in the UK and a clamor from her own Conservative Members of Parliament to reverse course. The UK prime minister has come under heavy scrutiny after her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget spooked markets and sent the pound crashing. Kwarteng has since been sacked and has been replaced by Jeremy Hunt. Kwasi Kwarteng,Liz Truss,Market Turmoil,Mini-Budget,Rishi Sunak,Sky News,UK Crisis,UK Treasury Chief.

Truss Came Under Heavy Scrutiny After Budget by Kwarteng:

So Truss is hanging on by a thread and Kwarteng has been sacked. That had to be the worst budget in history. I'm a member of the Conservative Party & I just want to say I did NOT vote for her! Rishi Sunak has probably got his bag packed ready to move to No. 10! — Sue Brown (@biddenden_sue) October 14, 2022

Betting agencies are running ‘Liz Truss Specials’ bets on their sites just five weeks after she became PM, with Coral’s odds of the PM being replaced this year at 13/5. UK PM Liz Truss Sacks Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor After Economic Crisis Following Govt’s Mini-Budget (Video)

Rishi Sunak Favourite to Be Next Prime Minister:

Liz Truss is now EVENS to be replaced as Tory leader in 2022. Rishi Sunak is favourite to be the next prime minister. — The Left Wing Society (@LeftWingSociety) October 14, 2022

Rishi Sunak is now Sky Bet’s favourite to take over as UK PM if Truss is forced out just weeks after he came second in the conservative party leadership election. Jeremy Hunt Appointed UK’s New Chancellor After Kwasi Kwarteng Sacked by PM Liz Truss

Liz Truss Now Odds-On to Step Down As Conservative Leader This Year:

🟥 Bookmaker @Betfair says Liz Truss now odds on to step down as PM, with Rishi Sunak the favourite to seize the keys to No 10. Boris with an outside chance pic.twitter.com/4NyE7dLvYm — Jack Barnett (@__JackBarnett) October 14, 2022

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who left office under a cloud of scandal is being seen a more likely successor to Truss than cabinet members such as International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly according to Sky Bet. UK Treasury Chief Kwasi Kwarteng Sacked After Tax Cut Fiasco, Say Reports.

Penny Mordaunt who was given the role of Leader of the House of Commons by Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are other leading Tory contenders who are being seen to succeed Truss.

Though some party leaders claimed that it is too premature to think about getting rid of Truss, conservative leaders are casting around for a possible replacement for Liz Truss.

