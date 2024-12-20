New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): LT Foods, an Indian-origin global FMCG Company in the consumer food space, has launched a Non-Genetically Modified Organism (Non-GMO) Certified global gourmet food 'DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice' for Indian consumers.

The company stated that this variety of rice is known for its naturally fragrant aroma and soft texture as it is the authentic Thai Hom Mali, sourced from Thailand.

This latest addition to the DAAWATportfolio underlines the company's commitment to introducing global gourmet food to Indian consumers, catering to the aspirations of those seeking diverse global culinary experiences at home.

It also marks another milestone in the company's journey to diversify its product range and align with the evolving food preferences of consumers.

The company also added that this variety DAAWAT Jasmine Thai Rice pairs excellently with classic Thai curries to even fusion dishes. Its versatility makes it an ideal choice for any Thai and oriental recipe.

"As Indian consumers are increasingly exploring global cuisines, we are dedicated to bridging this gap by bringing global gourmet food to their home. The introduction of DAAWAT® Jasmine Thai Rice is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our understanding of the modern consumer's palate" said Ritesh Arora, CEO, India Business & Far East, LT Foods.

The company also shared that this variety of rice is available on all leading E-Commerce platforms such as Amazon, Blinkit, Zepto, Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart and select gourmet stores.

"With the growing love for Thai cuisine in India, we are delighted to introduce DAAWAT® Jasmine Thai Rice - the original Thai Hom Mali rice known for its finest quality. We are confident that this premium offering will resonate with food lovers seeking an authentic culinary experience in their own kitchens. At DAAWAT®, we believe that every meal is a celebration of flavours, and this rice is sure to elevate the dining experience for those who appreciate the finest aspects of Thai cuisine" said K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Marketing Officer, LT Foods. (ANI)

