As we near the end of 2024 and gear up to welcome New Year 2025, many have already begun making vacation plans for long weekends, house parties, and gatherings for the New Year. Holidays, getaways, and festivals are synonymous with parties, good food, and drinks. Many celebrations also include alcohol. If you are making special plans for the long weekends, festivals, or events that include alcohol, you might want to make a note of the upcoming dry days. Dry days could come as a surprise and be a dampener, especially if your plans involve house parties or celebrating at a restaurant. India observes dry days during religious events, days of political importance, elections, national holidays, or religious festivals. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

On dry days, restaurants, pubs, bars, and liquor stores are strictly prohibited from selling, purchasing, or serving alcohol. The restrictions are imposed by the government in honour of the festival or event and to maintain decorum and public order during the period. Since dry days tend to coincide with festivals, holidays, and religious events, it is advised to stock up on alcohol so it can be enjoyed from the privacy of your home. Making a note of the upcoming dry days will ensure that they do not cause inconvenience or impact the celebrations. To help you, we have curated a list of Dry Days in 2025 in India. Scroll below to find the 2025 calendar with month-wise days and dates that will be marked as dry days or no-alcohol days across the country. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

List of Dry Days 2025 in India With Festival & Event Dates

Dates Days Festival/Event January 14 Tuesday Makar Sankranti January 26 Sunday Republic Day January 30 Thursday Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti February 26 Wednesday Maha Shivratri February 23 Sunday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti March 14 Friday Holi March 31 Monday Eid-ul-Fitr April 6 Sunday Ram Navami April 10 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 14 Monday Ambedkar Jayanti April 18 Friday Good Friday May 1 Thursday Maharashtra Day May 12 Monday Buddha Purnima June 7 Saturday Eid-al-Adha July 6 Sunday Muharram July 6 Sunday Ashadhi Ekadashi July 10 Thursday Guru Purnima August 15 Friday Independence Day August 16 Saturday Janmashtami August 27 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi September 5 Friday Eid-e-Milad October 2 Thursday Gandhi Jayanti October 2 Thursday Dussehra October 7 Tuesday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti October 20 Monday Diwali November 5 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25 Thursday Christmas

Dry days are not always the same across the country. Some dry days are observed in a specific state or city, depending entirely on cultural or regional festivals or events taking place. These regulations could change depending on government decisions or directives from local authorities. Hence, to know the exact dates of the dry days, it is advised to check beforehand with local authorities or refer to the state excise department’s guidelines.

