As we near the end of 2024 and gear up to welcome New Year 2025, many have already begun making vacation plans for long weekends, house parties, and gatherings for the New Year. Holidays, getaways, and festivals are synonymous with parties, good food, and drinks. Many celebrations also include alcohol. If you are making special plans for the long weekends, festivals, or events that include alcohol, you might want to make a note of the upcoming dry days. Dry days could come as a surprise and be a dampener, especially if your plans involve house parties or celebrating at a restaurant. India observes dry days during religious events, days of political importance, elections, national holidays, or religious festivals.
On dry days, restaurants, pubs, bars, and liquor stores are strictly prohibited from selling, purchasing, or serving alcohol. The restrictions are imposed by the government in honour of the festival or event and to maintain decorum and public order during the period. Since dry days tend to coincide with festivals, holidays, and religious events, it is advised to stock up on alcohol so it can be enjoyed from the privacy of your home. Making a note of the upcoming dry days will ensure that they do not cause inconvenience or impact the celebrations. To help you, we have curated a list of Dry Days in 2025 in India. Scroll below to find the 2025 calendar with month-wise days and dates that will be marked as dry days or no-alcohol days across the country.
List of Dry Days 2025 in India With Festival & Event Dates
|Dates
|Days
|Festival/Event
|January 14
|Tuesday
|Makar Sankranti
|January 26
|Sunday
|Republic Day
|January 30
|Thursday
|Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day
|February 19
|Wednesday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|February 26
|Wednesday
|Maha Shivratri
|February 23
|Sunday
|Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
|March 14
|Friday
|Holi
|March 31
|Monday
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|April 6
|Sunday
|Ram Navami
|April 10
|Thursday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 14
|Monday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 18
|Friday
|Good Friday
|May 1
|Thursday
|Maharashtra Day
|May 12
|Monday
|Buddha Purnima
|June 7
|Saturday
|Eid-al-Adha
|July 6
|Sunday
|Muharram
|July 6
|Sunday
|Ashadhi Ekadashi
|July 10
|Thursday
|Guru Purnima
|August 15
|Friday
|Independence Day
|August 16
|Saturday
|Janmashtami
|August 27
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 5
|Friday
|Eid-e-Milad
|October 2
|Thursday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 2
|Thursday
|Dussehra
|October 7
|Tuesday
|Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|October 20
|Monday
|Diwali
|November 5
|Wednesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|December 25
|Thursday
|Christmas
Dry days are not always the same across the country. Some dry days are observed in a specific state or city, depending entirely on cultural or regional festivals or events taking place. These regulations could change depending on government decisions or directives from local authorities. Hence, to know the exact dates of the dry days, it is advised to check beforehand with local authorities or refer to the state excise department’s guidelines.
