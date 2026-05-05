Business News | LTM and Uniphore Partner to Scale Domain-Specific AI Across Core Business Processes

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Uniphore, the Business AI Company, and LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership focused on the joint development of industry- and domain-specific AI solutions that combine small language models (SLMs), AI agents, and deep domain expertise.

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As AI adoption matures, enterprises are shifting to smaller, purpose-built models and agents for greater precision and control. The partnership brings this approach to core business processes with governance, security, and compliance by design. Uniphore's Business AI Cloud will power LTM's BlueVerse™ ecosystem and global delivery, unifying enterprise data, models, and AI agents on a secure, sovereign platform. LTM will drive industry expertise, client implementation, and AI-led transformation, while Uniphore provides the foundation for building and fine-tuning domain-specific SLMs.

The partnership will initially focus on banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and media and entertainment, co-developing solutions to support workflows such as financial planning and analysis (FP&A), contract intelligence, outbound logistics, workforce transformation, and contact center operations.

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LTM will also deploy Uniphore's platform in its internal transformation, unlocking enterprise value in operations and enabling faster, more effective implementation timelines for clients.

"The world's largest enterprises want AI that delivers real business impact in their core workflows," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore. "LTM shares this vision with us. They had already started the journey with BlueVerse™. We are excited to accelerate it by combining Uniphore's Business AI Cloud with LTM's deep transformation expertise and global delivery scale. Together, we will turn enterprise data, knowledge, and intent into measurable business outcomes where it matters most."

"The real value of AI lies in applying it to industry-specific and domain-led solutions that drive customer business results. This partnership strengthens our ability to move AI from intent to execution across critical business domains and workflows. It reflects our continued focus on scale, reliability and delivering outcomes that matter to our clients," said Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director, LTM.

LTM and Uniphore will work together to commercialize these solutions and drive long-term customer adoption. The partnership will foster ongoing collaboration on development, delivery and continuous refinement as the companies scale the offering. Over time, they plan to expand the approach to additional industries and processes.

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