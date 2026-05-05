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Sudha Reddy, a prominent Hyderabad-based businesswoman and philanthropist, made a high-profile return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2026 Met Gala. As the director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, she leveraged the world’s most famous red carpet to showcase a multi-million-dollar tribute to South Indian heritage. Ananya Birla Met Gala 2026 Debut: Singer Wears Robert Wun Couture and Subodh Gupta Face Mask (View Post)

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Sudha Reddy’s Tree of Life Look

For the 2026 theme, "Costume Art," Reddy collaborated with Indian couturier Manish Malhotra on a look titled "The Tree of Life." The custom creation required 3,459 hours of manual labor and a team of 90 artisans to complete. The design featured a royal blue corseted bodice and a 7-meter train, heavily inspired by the 3,000-year-old Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari. The garment's centrepiece was a handcrafted metal vine installation representing the Kalpavriksha (the wish-fulfilling tree), incorporating symbolic Telangana motifs like the Palapitta (Indian roller bird).

550-Carat Tanzanite Steals Show

While the couture look was detailed and striking, it was Sobhita Reddy’s jewellery from her private collection that captured global attention, with an estimated value of USD 15 million INR 125 crore). The standout piece, known as the “Queen of Merelani,” featured a rare 550-carat deep violet-blue tanzanite as its centrepiece, paired with a Victorian-style diamond necklace that enhanced its brilliance. Complementing the set were exceptional statement rings, including a 23-carat yellow diamond and a 30-carat rose-cut polki diamond. Together, the collection blended rarity, heritage craftsmanship, and opulence, elevating the overall look into a powerful display of luxury and timeless elegance on the global stage. Karan Johar Debuts at Met Gala 2026: Filmmaker Honours Raja Ravi Varma in Custom Manish Malhotra Art Piece (View Post)

Sudha Reddy ’s Met Gala Return

Sudha Reddy is the wife of P.V. Krishna Reddy, the managing director of MEIL, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at USD 2.2 billion. Beyond her corporate role, she is widely recognized for her humanitarian work. Through the Sudha Reddy Foundation, she leads initiatives in healthcare and education, notably the Pink Power Run, which attracts tens of thousands of participants to raise breast cancer awareness. She also serves as a member of the UNICEF International Council and was the first Global Ambassador for the "Beauty With a Purpose" initiative by the Miss World Organisation. The 2026 appearance marks Reddy’s third turn at the Met Gala, following her debut in 2021 where she was the only Indian attendee and her return in 2024. "Hyderabad is my foundation," Reddy said of her 2026 look. "It was vital to demonstrate that these ancient techniques possess the structural integrity and aesthetic power to lead the global fashion dialogue."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sudha Reddy's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).