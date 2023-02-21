Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Baltimore (Maryland) [US], February 21 (ANI): Global pharmaceutical major Lupin on Tuesday launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets, to market a generic equivalent of Latuda tablets of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, used for treating depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder.

Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets, for quantities of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg, had estimated annual sales of USD 4.2 billion in the US, according to IQVIA MAT December 2022.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions, according to a company statement shared with the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Lupin is a leading player in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas.

Lupin claimed in the statement that it is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions. The company invested 8.7 per cent of its revenue in research and development in FY22.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres, with more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognised as a 'Great Place to Work' in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sector. (ANI)

