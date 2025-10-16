VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Lxme, India's leading financial platform for women, has announced the launch of LxmePay, the country's first Unified Payments Interface (UPI) exclusively for women. Designed to transform everyday transactions into powerful financial opportunities, LxmePay is more than just a payment tool, it's a step towards smarter, more conscious money management for women.

Also Read | Barmer Road Accident: 4 Friends Charred to Death After Car-Truck Collision in Rajasthan.

While UPI has made payments faster and more convenient than ever, it has also made it easier to overspend, miss out on meaningful rewards, and lose track of where money goes, especially with the speed and frequency of daily transactions. Many women face the common challenge of reaching month-end unsure of where their earnings disappeared, despite using digital payments throughout.

LxmePay is designed to solve these exact challenges. Unlike other platforms, transactions on LxmePay earns digital gold, helping women users accumulate real, long-term value instead of fleeting cashbacks. Even receiving money from another LXME Pay user contributes to this growing wealth.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 16: Gold Price Surge Amid Weak Dollar and Global Uncertainty; Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Metro Cities.

Built specifically for women, it empowers them to spend smartly, budget effortlessly, track their expenses, save and grow their wealth. With features like Expense tracker, Bill payments, deals on women brands and many others- Lxme provides a seamless, intuitive interface for women to manage and grow their wealth.

"LxmePay isn't just another payments app; it's a movement. From spending and saving to investing and budgeting - every element is designed around women's unique financial behaviours and goals," added Priti Rathi Gupta & Ridhi Doongursee, Founder & Co-founder of Lxme.

Key Features of LxmePay:

- Digital Gold Rewards: Earn gold on UPI transactions and other app engagement featuresnot just spends, but also when receiving money.

- Smart Expense Tracking: Track spends, get automated insights, spending categories, and monthly alerts to help manage budgets.

- Seamless Investment Options: Easily move from saving to investing with guided tools inside the LXME app.

- Built for Women: Every feature is thoughtfully designed to reflect the needs and financial journeys of women.

With LxmePay, Lxme continues to lead the way in building for women that helps them build wealth, confidence and control, one transaction at a time.

Watch their new campaign ad here- https://youtu.be/SRhS98n9z9M

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)