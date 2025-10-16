Mumbai, October 16: With Dhanteras just around the corner, gold and silver prices have surged to record highs across domestic and international markets. MCX Gold December futures touched INR 1,28,395 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver December futures climbed to INR 1,64,150 per kg. The rally is being driven by strong domestic demand, a weakening US dollar, and persistent global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Investors are increasingly turning to safe-haven assets like gold and silver ahead of the festive season. Dhanteras 2025: PhonePe Launches Special Cashback Offer on 24K Digital Gold Ahead of Diwali Celebrations.
The festival of Dhanteras, marking the beginning of Diwali celebrations, is considered highly auspicious for purchasing gold and silver to invite prosperity and wealth into homes. International factors, including a softer dollar, expectations of US Fed rate cuts, and rising trade tensions, have further supported the upward trend in precious metals. With the festival boosting buying sentiment, metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai are witnessing strong demand. Scroll below to check the gold price across major cities today. Gold Rate Today, October 14: Gold Price Surges Amid Record-Breaking Rally Ahead of Dhanteras; Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Metro Cities.
Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, October 16 (Price Per Gram)
|City
|22K Gold (per gram)
|24K Gold (per gram)
|Mumbai
|INR 11,865
|INR 12,944
|Delhi
|INR 11,880
|INR 12,959
|Bengaluru
|INR 11,865
|INR 12,944
|Chennai
|INR 11,900
|INR 12,982
|Jaipur
|INR 11,880
|INR 12,959
|Hyderabad
|INR 11,865
|INR 12,944
|Patna
|INR 11,870
|INR 12,949
|Lucknow
|INR 11,880
|INR 12,959
|Ahmedabad
|INR 11,870
|INR 12,949
|Kolkata
|INR 11,865
|INR 12,944
Buyers are advised to monitor daily price movements closely before making purchases, as the market remains volatile amid global uncertainties. The ongoing US federal government shutdown and geopolitical tensions have further reinforced gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. With Dhanteras driving strong domestic demand, jewelers and investors are expected to remain active in the market. Staying informed on city-specific rates will help buyers make timely and informed decisions during the festive season.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).