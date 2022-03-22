Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Magnum Wings LLP today announced the launch of its first commercially available Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) - MW Viper.

This UAV is manufactured "By Indian-For India" and is multi-purpose both in commercial and government sectors.

MW Viper ensures ground survey, payload delivery, and surveillance missions by offering maximized operational capabilities and mission flexibility. MW Viper is enabled with the vertical take-off (VTOL) and landing function that allows it to hover, take-off, and land vertically with a payload ranging from 5 kg to 60 kg.

The speed ranges from 30kmph to 120kmph and flies at three different altitudes - 100 feet, 400 feet, and 2000 feet with continuous flying support of 2 hours. MW Viper can be used to survey long areas and can cover 200kms per trip (compared to typical drones that can cover

