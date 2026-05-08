Business News | Maharashtra Business Achievers Awards 2026 Celebrates Excellence in Nagpur, Organized by Global Elite Media and Tech

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Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: In a grand celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation, and professional excellence, the Maharashtra Business Achievers Awards 2026 was successfully organized in Nagpur, bringing together some of the most dynamic business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the state. The prestigious event was held at the elegant Regenta Central Hotel & Convention Centre, creating a remarkable platform for recognition, inspiration, and high-impact networking.

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Organized by , the awards ceremony was conceptualized to honor individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and contribution in their respective fields. Under the visionary leadership of Founder & CEO Mr. Mahesh Vyavahare and Co-Founder & CEO Mr. Kartikesh Borkar, the event was executed with outstanding professionalism and precision.

The event was proudly supported by its Title Sponsor, Mr. Mahesh Mankar, Group CEO of the renowned Mankar Group, whose association added significant prestige to the occasion. Mankar Group stands as a rapidly expanding multi-industry enterprise with a strong presence across spirituality, retail, food & hospitality, and technology sectors. With successful ventures including Mankar Spirituality, Asnuva, Fragnam, Poha Mafia, and Apna Astro, the group has achieved an impressive valuation of approximately ₹500 crore. Notably, this growth has been accomplished through a 100% bootstrapped model, highlighting strong leadership, strategic execution, and sustainable business practices.

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Adding glamour to the evening was the presence of renowned actress Urmila Kanitkar, who attended the event as the Celebrity Guest. Her presence elevated the overall experience and brought additional excitement to the celebration.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of excellence across 65+ award categories, covering diverse industries such as healthcare, education, real estate, technology, manufacturing, social service, and more. Each awardee was carefully selected based on their achievements, innovation, leadership, and impact, making the recognition both prestigious and meaningful.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic response from attendees, creating a vibrant atmosphere of ambition and positivity. It also served as a powerful networking platform, enabling professionals and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and explore new growth opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahesh Vyavahare and Mr. Kartikesh Borkar said:

"Our vision is to create a strong platform where deserving individuals and businesses are recognized for their excellence. We aim to inspire more entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy."

The event also received strong media visibility through its Media Partner, Viral India News, which played a key role in amplifying the reach and impact of the awards.

With its growing recognition and influence, the Maharashtra Business Achievers Awards platform is set to reach even greater heights in the coming years, continuing to honor excellence and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Winner List- Maharashtra Business Achievers Awards 2026

1. Mr. Mahesh Mankar - Group CEO - Mankar Group - Entrepreneur of the Year

2. Ms. Rashleen Kaur - Entrepreneur - Harsaheb's Hotel Amir - Excellence in Hospitality Service in Nagpur

3. Dr. Adv. Gagan Radha Keshav Rahangdale - Sachiv - Aapla Maanus Foundation Nagpur - Social Service Excellence Award

4. Dr. Priyadarshini - Hospital Administrator, Quality Head - Healthcare Industry Nagpur - Excellence in Hospital Administration & Quality

5. Mrs. Reetika Singh - Mi-STC / Store Manager - Mi Lifestyle Marketing Global Pvt. Ltd. - Professional Networking Impact Award

6. Mr. Sanjay Ramji Wankar - Founder - Ramvandana Realtors - Best Real Estate Developer

7. Mrs. Pranjali Ramteke - Cosmetologist - HDRC Skin Hair Laser Centre - Best Aesthetic & Cosmetic Clinic

8. Mrs. Trupti Behare - The Style Studio - Best Designer Ethnic Wear

9. Ms. Vrushali Sahebrao Dhote - Proprietor - Pacific Paper Industries - Best Innovative & Quality-Driven Disposable Paper Products Manufacturer

10. Dr. Jivika Chandekkar - Ace-Numerologist - Jivika The Destiny Designer - Best Numerologist of the Year

11. Mr. Vikaas Vitthal & Mrs. Mrunali Goutam - Authors & Publishers - 2b1™ Publications - Best Self-Help Book

12. Mr. Aniket Vishwanath Yawale - Director - Ashwa Power Tech - Excellence in Renewable Energy Solutions

13. Mr. Rohit Ravindra Khairkar - Director & Founder - RK Electrical and Solar - Power & Energy Innovation Award

14. Dr. Priyatama Pradeep Das - Founder - AROGYA VATIKA WELLNESS CENTER - Natural Wellness & Detox Specialist Award

15. Mr. Kshitij Deepak Gorle - Founder - Auto Maniac's Customz - Best Overall Automobile Detailing Workshop

16. Dr. Sumita Alok Jiddewar - Doctor - Om Shree Guru Mauli Ayurvedic Multi-Speciality Clinic - Excellence in Chronic Disease Management & Panchakarma

17. Mrs. Priya Tatiwar - Event Organiser - Ppitaraz Events - Most Creative Event Concept & Best Decor & Design

18. Mr. Siddhant Pruthaviraj Patil - Chairman - Bluestar Credit Co-operative Society Ltd. Bramhapuri - Highest Deposit Growth Award

19. Dr. Abhilashaa Dass Mishra - Founder & Endodontist - Mihira Multicare Clinic - Excellence in Patient Care

20. Mr. Sachin Gajanan Nannewar - Owner - Classic Realty Group - Outstanding Leadership in Real Estate

21. Mr. Jitendra Sudhakar Lanjewar - Owner - Mahalaxmi Water Tank Cleaning & Solar Cleaning Services - Best Water Tank Cleaning Service Provider

22. Mr. Shekhar Parate - Founder - Skywin-X Business - Excellence in Business Coaching & Consulting

23. Dr. Sonal Durgadas Dorkhande & Dr. Tejaswini Sudhakar Chitthekar - Founder & Co-Founders - Aurederma Skin & Trichology Clinic & Institute - Best Cosmetology and Trichology Training Institute

24. Mr. Sachin Lohakare & Mr. Sachin Warwatkar - Owners - R2 Solutions - Most Trusted Water Tank Cleaning Brand

25. Mr. Pravin Vasram Jadhav - Founder & CEO - RPJ Design & BIM Solution, Nagpur - Best Integrated BIM Services & Engineering Recruitment Provider

26. Mr. Armaan Ahmed - Founder & Director / Professional Singer & Songwriter - ArMaaHi Music Academy & Music Production - Excellence in Music Education & Production

27. Dr. Akash Prakash Raut - Palmist - Brihaspati Hastrekha Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Palmistry

28. Dr. Sushil Girhe - Vedic Astrologer - SuAstro Consultation Service - Rising Star in Astrology

29. Dr. Kiran Pawan Kakde - Founder & Owner - Dr. Kiran's Mid Brain & Development Course - Excellence in Midbrain Activation Training

30. Mr. Mahesh S. Patrikar - Founder & Director - National Web Media - Outstanding Media Promotion Partner

31. Mr. Abhilash Gautam Nagdeve - CEO & Founder - SKY ELEVATOR - Best Young Elevator Entrepreneur Award

32. Mr. Saurabh Vasantrao Ghadinkar - Director - 7Star Steel Doors - Best Luxury Decorative Steel Door

33. Dr. Sujit Mandal - CEO - National Council of Fire Service Engineering - Best Fire & Safety Training Institute

34. Mr. Abhay Borkar - Managing Director - Omega Properties - Best Land Developer and Joint Ventures Company

35. Mr. Rahul Dipak Jalandar - Owner - Rahul Tours & Travels - Best Domestic Tour Operator

36. Mr. Amardip Suresh Wandile - Director - ICDI Multitrade Private Limited - Best Solar EPC Company

37. Mr. Shivshankar Ishwari Pancheshwar - Founder & Director - Hotel Space Inn - Most Comfortable Stay Experience

38. Digital Growth Club Pvt. Ltd. - Fastest Growing MLM Business

39. Mr. Suraj Sunil Thakare & Mr. Akash Sunil Thakare - Founders - Dolphin Builders and Enterprises - Excellence in Private Civil Contracting & Building Material Supply

40. Dr. Angel Umesh Malewar - Founder - Angels AI Technologies Private Limited - Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Innovation

41. Mr. Rahul Ashok Tamgadge - Founder & Lead Technology Consultant - Stars To Pixel by Rahul - Excellence in Innovative Web Development, Cloud Solutions & Infrastructure

42. Ms. Paneri Lanjewar Dhoble - Director - Sunway Wellness Studio - Best Wellness Studio of the Year

43. M/S Solarwatt Energy - Best Solar Startup Growth Award

44. Ms. Tejaswini Bhandarrkar - Founder & Director - Teztecch - An IT, Branding and Advertising Company - Excellence in Branding Strategy Award

45. Dr. Durgeshnandini - Owner - Shree Gajanan Jyotish & Vastu Vigyan - Most Trusted Jyotish and Vastu Brand

46. CA Sohrab Khan & Mrs. Rukhmini Thakur - Director & CEO - United MBBS Consultants Nagpur - Most Trusted MBBS Admission Consultancy (India & Abroad) in Maharashtra

47. Mr. Akash Suresh Amale - Founder - GOiMOTO Naturopathy & Yoga - Best Naturopathy Center of the Year

48. Mr. Suraj Prakash Pastapure - Founder - Restart with Suraj - Outstanding Holistic Health Coach

49. Mrs. Priya Prakash Khobragade - Director - Jivan Adhar Home Patient Care Service - Excellence in Nursing Care & Physiotherapy Services

50. Mrs. Ankita Saurabh Choudhary - Interior Designer - Rup-Rekha Interior - Excellence in Interior Designing

51. Rajendra Duryodhan Nandagawali & Shweta M. Godbole - CMD & MD - Trimurti Realities - Real Estate Developer of the Year & Best Residential Project

52. Mr. Dinesh Gianprakash Chhabra - Partner - Prakash Opticals - Legacy Optical Brand Award (Since 1962)

53. Mr. Ravi Mahulkar - Owner - TukdyDas Films - Excellence in Photography Award

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