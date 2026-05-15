Arijit Singh 1 Min Insta Viral Mix: 5 Best Arijit Singh Songs for Your Next Trending Reel

A new wave of audio trends is taking over Instagram Reels as creators pivot toward "1-minute Insta viral mixes," a format that blends high-tempo transitions with soulful melodies. At the centre of this movement is Arijit Singh, whose extensive discography has become the primary toolkit for influencers looking to capture both emotional depth and high engagement. By utilising the 60-second limit effectively, these mixes allow for a rapid narrative flow that suits the current short-form video algorithm. ‘Raina’: Arijit Singh Returns With First Independent Song After Playback Retirement With Shekhar Ravjiani; Fans Declare ‘No One Can Replace the Legend’ (Watch Video).

Understanding the 1-Minute Viral Mix Trend

The "1-minute mix" trend involves editing a song to highlight its most impactful crescendos or "hook" lines within a strict 60-second window. Unlike standard audio clips, these viral mixes often feature slight tempo adjustments, lo-fi aesthetics, or seamless transitions between verses to keep viewers from scrolling past.

For content creators, the goal is to match the rhythm of the music with quick visual cuts, making it ideal for travel montages, fashion transitions, or "day-in-the-life" vlogs. Because Arijit Singh’s vocals are widely recognised across global audiences, his tracks provide a reliable sense of familiarity that helps content gain traction quickly on the "Explore" page.

Top 5 Arijit Songs for the 1-Minute Insta Viral Mix

Selection is key to a successful viral edit. Here are the top five tracks of Arijit Singh, that we believe will dominate the trend.

1. ‘Satranga’

From the film Animal, this track has seen a massive resurgence in "aesthetic" edits. The bridge of the song, with its complex vocal layering, is frequently used for cinematic slow-motion shots. Its moderate tempo allows for clean transitions without feeling rushed.

2. ‘Ve Kamleya’

"Ve Kamleya" offers a blend of traditional folk elements and modern pop, making it a favourite for wedding-themed content and ethnic wear transitions. The "hook" is particularly effective for 15-second loops within a larger 1-minute compilation.

3. ‘Channa Mereya’

A staple in Indian pop culture, this song remains a powerhouse for emotional storytelling. In the viral mix format, creators often use the unplugged or acoustic versions to highlight the raw texture of Singh’s voice, often paired with reflective or nostalgic visual themes.

4. ‘Tum Hi Ho’

As the song that defined an era of Bollywood music, "Tum Hi Ho" continues to be a high-performance track. For the 1-minute trend, the orchestral buildup leading into the chorus is the most utilised segment, providing a dramatic backdrop for high-production-value Reels. Arjit Singh Turns 39: Suniel Shetty Calls Singer His ‘Absolute Favourite’, Jackky Bhagnani Wishes Him ‘Continued Magic’ on Birthday (See Post).

5. ‘Chahun Mai Ya Naa’

This duet remains popular for "couple-tag" videos and romantic edits. The conversational nature of the lyrics makes it easy for creators to sync on-screen text or dialogue with the melody, ensuring the audience stays engaged throughout the full minute.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).