Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo: Over 200 Suspected Cases and 65 Deaths Reported So Far, Africa CDC Monitoring Situation

An Ebola outbreak in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has resulted in about 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which is coordinating closely with national authorities and international partners. Laboratory testing has confirmed Ebola virus in 13 of 20 samples, with further sequencing underway to determine the exact strain.

The outbreak has been reported mainly in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, with additional suspected cases in Bunia. Health officials have raised concern over the risk of wider spread due to population movement, mining-related mobility, and limited contact tracing capacity in affected areas. The proximity of the outbreak zones to Uganda and South Sudan has also increased regional concern. Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: 8 More Deaths Reported as Toll Reaches 432; Total Infections Cross 60,000 Mark.

Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo

According to preliminary data shared by the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Health and National Public Health Institute, four of the confirmed cases have resulted in death. Authorities are still verifying additional suspected cases, while laboratory sequencing is expected to clarify whether the outbreak involves a non-Zaire strain of Ebola virus.

Health officials say the final classification of the strain will be crucial in determining treatment protocols and vaccine deployment strategies. Gastroenteritis Outbreak on Cruise Ship: France Confines More Than 1,700 on British Ship Ambition in Bordeaux.

What Is Ebola Virus Disease?

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness caused by infection with an Ebola virus. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals, contaminated objects, or the bodies of those who have died from the disease.

Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and in severe cases, internal and external bleeding. Early detection, isolation, and supportive care significantly improve survival chances.

Regional Coordination and Emergency Response

Africa CDC has convened an urgent coordination meeting with health authorities from the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan, along with international partners including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and other public health and research organisations.

The meeting is focusing on cross-border surveillance, laboratory capacity, infection prevention, safe burial practices, and mobilisation of resources to contain the outbreak. Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya said rapid regional coordination is essential given the movement of people across borders and the risk of further transmission.

Health authorities are strengthening surveillance systems, contact tracing, and community engagement in affected regions. Efforts are also underway to improve infection prevention and control in health facilities and support safe and dignified burial practices.

Officials have urged residents in affected and neighbouring areas to report symptoms early, avoid contact with suspected cases, and follow guidance from health authorities as investigations continue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).