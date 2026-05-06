Business News | Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif to Inaugurate Advanced Pre-Clinical Dental Labs at M. A. Rangoonwala College

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: As M. A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Pune, marks its 25th Year Jubilee, the institution is set to take a significant step forward in modern dental education.

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Hon'ble Shri Hasan Mushrif, Minister of Medical Education, Government of Maharashtra and Pro-Chancellor of M.U.H.S., Nashik, will inaugurate the college's advanced Pre-clinical Prosthodontics and Pre-clinical Conservative Dentistry laboratories on 7 May 2026 at Azam Campus, Pune. The inauguration will be held as part of the college's 20th Graduation Ceremony.

The newly developed pre-clinical laboratories are designed to provide dental students with early hands-on training before they begin treating patients. The facility features 100 fully equipped phantom head workstations, enabling students to practise dental procedures in a simulated clinical environment.

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Each workstation is equipped with modern LED lighting, high-speed dental equipment, camera-supported teaching systems, and large display screens for live demonstrations. These advanced features will allow students to observe, understand, practise, and refine procedures with greater clarity and precision.

Mrs. Abeda P. Inamdar, President, M.C.E. Society, said:

"This lab is an investment in the future of our students and in the dignity of patients. When students learn better before they enter patient care, they become more confident, more careful and more compassionate doctors. Our aim is to prepare young dentists who can serve society with skill and sensitivity."

Dr. Ramandeep Dugal, Dean, Professor and Head of Department, Department of Prosthodontics, Crown and Bridge, said:

"Modern dental education must prepare students not only for examinations, but also for real practice. This lab allows students to practise early, understand patient comfort, and become more ready before they move into clinical years. It will help them serve patients with greater confidence and care."

Dr. Vivek Hegde, Vice Principal, Professor and Head of Department, Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, added:

"The strength of this lab is that students can learn important clinical skills in a structured way. They can practise on phantom heads, understand posture, hand movement, instrument control and cavity preparation before working on patients. Faculty demonstrations can also be shown on large screens, so every student can see the procedure clearly."

The new laboratories also support the college's future plans in digital dentistry, including advanced simulation, digital modelling, 3D-printed training models, and more standardised learning systems.

The college stated that this new facility reflects its broader focus on student readiness, patient safety, and future-ready dental education.

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