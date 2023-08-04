PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: In an exciting development, Ritesh Ganesh Kamble, the charismatic comedian from Maharashtra, has been honored with the prestigious Zee Talkies' Most Viral Comedian Star Award. Rising to fame during the lockdown, Ritesh's humorous and relatable comedy videos using hashtag #squad_001 captured the hearts of millions across the nation.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Engineering Student Dies By Suicide by Consuming ‘Weedicide’ After Father Scolds Him Over PUBG Addiction.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Ritesh Kamble's journey to stardom began during the challenging times of the pandemic when people were seeking moments of joy and laughter. His creative and entertaining comedy reel videos resonated with audiences of all ages, making him an overnight sensation on social media platforms.

Zee Talkies, a well-known marathi TV channel, recognized Ritesh's talent and the positive impact he had on people's lives during the lockdown. The award not only acknowledges his exceptional talent as a comedian but also his ability to uplift spirits during difficult times.

Also Read | NASA-SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Launch: Four Astronauts Set to Reach ISS via Falcon Heavy Rocket on August 25, Check Names.

However, Ritesh Ganesh Kamble's success doesn't end with his comedy videos alone. He expanded his horizon by venturing into the realm of music videos. Ritesh's charismatic screen presence and captivating acting skills have earned him leading roles in popular Marathi songs such as 'Surname,' 'Gwad Lagla,' and 'Bappa Wala Gana 2.'

Moreover, his collaborations with prominent artists have garnered immense praise from both critics and fans alike. From his captivating performance in 'Aaplich Hawa' to his unforgettable appearance in 'Mi Single' and numerous other hit songs, Ritesh Kamble has proven his versatility and ability to breathe life into any project he undertakes.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)