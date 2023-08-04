Karimnagar, August 4: In a tragic incident, an engineering student reportedly died by suicide by consuming a weedicide at his home in Rukmanur Village in Choppadandi on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Lanka Ramesh (18). Reportedly, he was addicted to PUBG, an online battle royale game. However, his father disapproved of his habit and scolded him over his PUBG addiction on the day of the incident. Unable to cope with his father's remark, Ramesh took an extreme step. PUBG Turns Tragic in Thane: Man Stabs College Friend for Hurling Abuses at Him During PUBG Game, Arrested.

As per the report published by the New Indian Express, Ramesh had enrolled in a private engineering college in Karimnagar, his classes had not yet begun. Due to this, he was staying at his home and would spend his days playing the online game on his mobile. Irked by his habits, Ramesh’s father, Lanka Anjaiah, scolded him over his gaming addiction before leaving for work in the fields. Online Game Addiction Disturbs Boy's Mental Balance in Rajasthan's Alwar, Victim Suffers Severe Tremors, Gives Up Food After Being Addiction to PUBG and Free Fire-Like Games (Watch Video).

Left with the feeling of humiliation and distress, the teenager consumed the substance. He was spotted by the locals, who rushed him to a hospital in Karimnagar. He was immediately admitted to the facility. At the time when he regained consciousness, Ramesh told his father that he consumed the substance only to scare him, and he did not know it could turn serious. The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2023 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).