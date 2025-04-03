NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3: Chennai based Mantra Gold Coatings, a Smart Creations initiative and its flagship brand, a pioneer in 24 KT gold plating technology for temples in India and overseas, embellished the architectural heritage of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, located at Yadagirigutta, 60 kms from Hyderabad, by installing the World's largest Gold-Plated Vimana Gopuram. The golden ornate monumental tower standing 55 feet in height, 66 kilograms in weight, spreading across 10,753 square feet saved 330 kgs of gold worth Rs 300 crores for the Telangana government by using the modern environment friendly Nano Tech Golden Deposition (NTGD).

Handcrafted by Indian President Awardee artisan Ravindran Stapathi, hailing from the Vishwakarma community, who have been involved and engaged in the temple work for the past 15 generations and more, along with 105 plus direct artisans, helped craft and erect the World's largest Vimana Gopuram. Close to 70 kgs of gold was used along with 11000 kgs of copper, on a solid black granite carved Vimana Gopuram and total work duration, including the copper and gold plating of the Vimana Gopuram took close to 1000 days.

The golden ornate monumental tower standing 55 feet in height, 66 kilograms in weight, spreading across 10,753 square feet, was unveiled by Telangana's Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy. This is considered to be Telangana's first gold plated Vimana Gopuram with 50 years warranty.

Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Mantra Gold Coatings said, "2025 is a significant year for Smart Creations, as it coincides with our celebration of 25 remarkable years of association with temples by consistently delivering Kalasams, Vimanas, Dwajasthambam , Golden chariots, Golden walls and Doors to 7800 temples, both in India and abroad, saving them gold worth Rs 4800 Crores. Today, we are greatly honoured that the Telangana Government, after a careful study of the Global Minamata convention on Mercury recommendations and Indian government's related ban on the use of mercury in gold plating process, entrusted Smart Creations with the task of crafting Telangana's first and World's largest Golden Vimana Gopuram of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta."

"This recognition is based on our track record of successfully executing gold plating projects using the modern Nano Tech Golden Deposition (NTGD) technology that adheres to eco-friendly practices by avoiding hazardous emissions like mercury oxide", he added.

The Vimana Gopuram is designed with Nano Tech Golden Deposition (NTGD) technology, the same as used in NASA / ISRO defense applications and equipment, including the Chandrayaan 1,2 & 3, India's lander & rover mission to the moon. It minimizes the quantity of actual gold used in plating, which also increases the life and sheen of the gold plating. NTGD technology is used to gold plate temple domes, kalasams, gopuram & dhwajhasthambams in order to amplify the conductivity of these electromagnetic waves, making it superior. Smart Creations has done beautification work with Sashtra and traditional Designs- on Kalasam, Kodimaram , Doors, Chariots, Vahanam , Kavacham, Simhasam and much more in more than 59100 temples.

Smart creations have been associated with temples and kumbhabhishekams for more than 25 years and are a pioneer in gold plating for temples. Today with the traditional knowledge of special hand-chosen artisans combined with the latest technology, Smart creations are on a mission of upgrading temples to Golden temples. With a special R & D department, supported by a fully equipped factory, Smart creations have delivered Kalasams, Vimanams, Dhwajhasthambams, Golden chariots, Golden walls, Doors to 7800 temples in India and abroad. Special customization project management methodology is followed for each temple based on the gold plating requirement in terms of its size, the shine, the specific architecture of the temple, the geographical location of the temple in terms of whether it is near the sea, etc., including the temples uniqueness, their traditional rules, which are mandatory as per the specific temple and the time of delivery and execution. Till date, Smart Creations has helped 7800 temples save gold worth Rs 4800 Crores.

