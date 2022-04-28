Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday with Sensex up by 263.68 points and Nifty by 82.00 points.

At 9:20 AM, the BSE Sensex was up by 263,68 points or 0.46 per cent at 57083.07.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17120.40, at 9:20 AM, up by 82.00 points or 0.48 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

