OnePlus India will officially launch the OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone tonight in the country at the More Power to You event. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and other social media channels. The handset is already launched in China as OnePlus Ace. The Chinese tech giant will also introduce Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord buds, along with the OnePlus 10R 5G phone. The launch event will commence at 7 PM IST and will be streamed live via OnePlus India's official YouTube channel. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G & Nord Buds India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

OnePlus 10R 5G is likely to get a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor.

The device will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging support, which is claimed to fully charge the device in 17 minutes. For optics, the OnePlus 10R will sport a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there will be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. OnePlus 10R is expected to be priced at Rs 38,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model could retail at Rs 44,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G might come with a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device could get a 64MP primary camera. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger. It might run on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

On the other hand, OnePlus Nord Buds will come with 12.4mm drivers with sweat and wet proof half in-ear design. The earbuds are rumoured to get a 41mAh battery and a pill-shaped charging case. OnePlus Nord Buds is expected to be priced at Rs 2,999.

