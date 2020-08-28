New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched a subscription programme in collaboration with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch the pilot project in Hyderabad and Pune.

The programme offers solutions for someone who is seeking to experience the benefits of owning a car without purchasing it.

Customers pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 17,600 for Swift Lxi in Pune and Rs 18,350 in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment. Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail a buyback option.

Customers can choose to subscribe to new cars for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars in the changed business dynamics.

"They want mobility solutions that are easy on the pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers. We are confident that our new offering will introduce many new customers to the brand."

Srivastava said it will also be embraced by the millennials who frequently look at upgrading to latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as 12 months.

The initiative comes with features such as zero-down payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24x7 roadside support and no re-sale risk. Myles will take care of vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and roadside assistance through Maruti Suzuki's dealer channel. (ANI)

