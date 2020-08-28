A millennial influencer that she is, Mithila Palkar is also a delightful, affable girl to reckon with. She has traversed quite a journey from working in a theatre company, breaking a leg with a web series to landing a lead role in Karwaan (2018). On the fashion front, Mithila is a self-confessed denim-tee kinda girl. But over the years now, she has swapped them for a carefully curated style with fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal helming her affairs. Mithila, a petite girl with those sinful voluminous curls is also a trained singer in Hindustani classical music and a Kathak dancer makes a case for easy lucid styles done to perfection from homegrown labels as well as classy luxe international ones. A throwback vibe of Mithila's taking on prints is what we are currently obsessed with.

Printed styles are a leading and versatile fashion trend that lends itself to varied designs. Here's a closer at Mithila's style take. For Mithila Palkar Happiness Is When You Wear Those Spring Blooms and Twirl!

Mithila Palkar - Prints Galore

An androgynous suit by the Quirk Box was featuring a jacket, shirt and pants were teamed up with pulled-back hair and subtle makeup of dark lips and delicately lined eyes. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar in The Quirk Box (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

