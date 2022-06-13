Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI/PR Newswire): MerchGarage, a creator-driven merchandise and social commerce platform backed by One Digital Entertainment has partnered with YouTube with end-to-end integration to introduce listing and discoverability as well to enable transactions for creators' merchandise on their respective YouTube channels and videos. This enables MerchGarage's onboarded creators which has an envious lineup of some of India's top celebrities, artists to integrate their merchandise and enable social commerce on their YouTube Channels.

YouTube's Merch Shelf allows the creator to connect their merchandise at MerchGarage with their YouTube channel so that their merchandise is available all across the channel, featuring their merch underneath their videos in a store tab on their channel page. This will ensure that the fans and viewers can now easily discover the merchandise of their favourite creator right on YouTube while watching the content and will further boost the creator economy by creating an additional source of revenue and engagement. The latest merch launch includes apparels and products by India's biggest pop artists and brands including Badshah for his EP Retropanda, leading creator and Bollywood actress Prajakta Koli, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Marathi content creators Bhadipa, world's largest Bollywood digital community InstantBollywood, Chef Saransh Goila, Manoj Muntashir, Euphoria, Zaeden, Sejal Kumar, Pearle Maaney as well as Dharma Productions for the 20 years of the iconic movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham along with recently launched merchandise for Pepsi and many more.

"Since last decade, One Digital entertainment has been at the forefront of Asia's Creator Economy boom. Staying true to our core philosophy of building diverse business and engagement opportunities for the creators and fans, MerchGarage has been empowering a variety of creators to run their merchandise stores while all the logistics from designing, product selection, tech platform, shipping, returns and customer care are being managed by us. Integrating with YouTube's MerchShelf is a milestone which will also help and create a platform for the fans to stay connected with their favourite creator in a more immersive way," says Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder One Digital Entertainment and MerchGarage.

MerchGarage has taken the leadership position in less than a year of its launching merchandise for a wide range of creators. It has its own production units, e-commerce platforms, teams of fashion designers & is connected with supplier networks across the country. It has partnered with some of the best names in the shipping and logistics industry to deliver the products across the globe.

MerchGarage is a creator-driven premium merchandising & social commerce platform that helps artists such as digital creators, Bollywood celebrities, musicians, movie production houses, influencers etc to sell their official Merchandise to their fans and potential customers across the world. It is uniquely placed to offer Artists with a product portfolio of more than 100+ products that can be customized and sold on the respective creator site on their platform. The platform has been built to handle high scalability and enable multiple custom creator ecommerce stores to operate simultaneously. As of today, MerchGarage is one of the most sought after merchandising marketplaces in India for creators to launch their merch with ease.

