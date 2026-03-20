PRNewswire

Singapore, March 20: MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") recently announced a series of strategic growth initiatives on SGXNet, including a leadership transition process, and continued progress across its innovation and commercialisation expansion roadmap.

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Leadership Transition

As part of its long-term succession planning strategy and to sharpen its geographical growth initiatives in the United States highlighted by its incorporation of MetaOptics Inc. (USA) on 27 October 2025 in Nevada to enable collaboration with world-class customers, the Company had promoted and appointed Mr. Aloysius Chua Hao Peng ("Aloysius" or "Mr. Aloysius Chua") as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective 1 March 2026 to support this strategic growth.

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Mr. Aloysius Chua, previously the Deputy CEO of the Company, played a pivotal role in driving and executing MetaOptics' strategic initiatives since joining the Group in 2021. His contributions span across equipment development, metalens fabrication, and the assembly of advanced meta optics components. In his new role, Mr. Aloysius Chua will continue to lead operations, oversee the entire supply chain, manage the fulfilment of purchase orders, and supervise the 2 PhD scientists hired in August 2025, who currently report directly to him.

Following this transition, Mr. Thng Chong Kim remains as Executive Chairman, providing strategic oversight while remaining actively involved in the Company's day-to-day operations. He will participate in conceptual discussions, advance future research and development ("R&D") initiatives such as the tunable metalens module, foster strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Stanford Engineering's SystemX Alliance program and spearhead the establishment of the US foundry as part of the Company's expansion plans.

Mr. Thng Chong Kim, Executive Chairman of MetaOptics, said:

"The Board is confident in Mr. Aloysius Chua's leadership and his deep understanding of MetaOptics' technology and operations. His appointment reflects our commitment to strong succession planning and positions the Company well for its next phase of growth. Aloysius has been instrumental not only in shaping our strategic direction but more importantly, in driving operations, overseeing the supply chain, managing order fulfilment, and strengthening our technical capabilities. We believe he is the right leader to drive execution as we scale our business and expand our global footprint. I will continue to contribute to the continued growth and expansion of the Group, in my capacity as Executive Chairman, while I remain involved in day-to-day operations and enhancing industry networks, providing strategic oversight and guidance, and strengthening stakeholder management and engagement."

Mr. Aloysius Chua Hao Peng, Executive Director and CEO of MetaOptics, said:

"I am honoured to take on the role of Executive Director and CEO at this important stage of MetaOptics' journey. Over the past few years, we have built a strong foundation in metalens technology, supported by deep engineering capabilities and a clear vision for commercialisation. Looking ahead, we will be sharpening our pursuit of growth, commercial traction and expansion, and our focus will be on scaling our production capabilities, strengthening our global partnerships, and accelerating the adoption of meta optics across high-growth applications such as 3D sensing, AI-driven imaging, and next-generation consumer devices. My expanded role will require me to ensure that MetaOptics is well-positioned to capture these opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term value."

Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") and Corporate Initiatives

As recently announced on SGXNet, the Company has issued materials for an upcoming EGM to seek shareholders' approval for, inter alia, the Company's proposed listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, alongside key corporate initiatives aimed at supporting its next phase of growth, and in conjunction with the issuance of the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the potential Nasdaq listing. In addition to the appointment of 2 underwriters in America, the Company has appointed JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as the United States depositary with respect to the ADSs. This appointment will facilitate the issuance, custody, and transfer of the ADSs, providing international investors with access to MetaOptics' shares through the U.S. capital markets.

Mr. Aloysius Chua said:

"As we scale MetaOptics into a global technology player, it is important that our capital management strategy evolves in tandem. A potential Nasdaq listing would enhance our access to international investors, increase visibility in our key markets, and support our long-term growth ambitions. We are taking a disciplined and measured approach as we evaluate this pathway, ensuring alignment with shareholder interests and market conditions."

Strengthening Strategic Focus and Growth Platforms

MetaOptics continues to execute on its multi-pronged growth strategy, anchored across 4 core business segments:

* Metalens Equipment - Development and commercialisation of advanced production systems such as direct laser writers and automated testers

* Metalens Foundry - Customised 12-inch glass-wafer fabrication capabilities, including expansion into the United States market and opportunities to initiate research collaborations and developments as one of the Associate Member in Stanford Engineering's SystemX Alliance program

* Metalens Products - Consumer and industrial applications, including smart devices and 3D sensing solutions

* AI Algorithm - Proprietary algorithms for imaging, biometrics, and Internet-of-Things-enabled applications

Mr. Aloysius Chua added:

"Our integrated business model -- spanning equipment, foundry, and end-product solutions -- gives us a unique competitive advantage. It allows us to innovate faster, control quality more effectively, and respond to customer needs with agility."

Momentum Following Strong FY2025 Developments

The leadership transition follows a period of rapid growth and investment for the Company. MetaOptics reported a significant increase in revenue in FY2025, driven by higher sales of equipment and metalens products, alongside expanded R&D efforts to support next-generation technologies. The momentum achieved in FY2025 reflects the growing demand for its technologies and validate its strategic direction. The Company will continue to invest in R&D initiatives and talent to ensure it remain at the forefront of innovation in the meta optics space. The Company remains well-capitalised, positioning it to accelerate commercialisation, expand internationally, and strengthen its foothold in high-growth sectors such as augmented reality, 3D sensing, and AI-enabled imaging.

By Order of the Board

Thng Chong KimExecutive Chairman20 March 2026

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg .

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