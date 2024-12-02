NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 2: The rapid pace of urbanization and increasing household incomes are paving the way for significant opportunities in the home products sector, including home appliances, electrical systems, lighting solutions, modular kitchens, and paints. In light of this promising landscape, Metrix Research & Analytics, a frontrunner in retail analytics and insights, is set to host a National Industry Conclave on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. This meeting will see industry leaders share strategic insights and explore avenues for growth under the theme "Identifying Growth Opportunities for Home Products".

The Home Products industry is actively exploring growth opportunities and ways of adapting to evolving market trends and consumer behavior. With India's average per capita disposable income growing by 13% in FY23, even more consumers are now doing up their home interiors and purchasing high-quality appliances. Ejaz Hoda, Director & CEO of Metrix Research & Analytics, highlighted the importance of industry collaboration, saying, "Today's Home Products market is at a crucial juncture. The sector is ripe for continued growth, but to fully realize its potential, it's vital for key players to recognize paradigm shifts and adapt to emerging market realities."

With the emergence of significant trends related to increasing proportion of working couples, food delivery and spread of quick commerce, higher consciousness about sustainability and widespread adoption of technology are transforming the expectation from home products. This industry is poised for even higher levels of innovation and growth. Metrix Research & Analytics is playing a critical role in this transformation by equipping businesses with knowledge of consumer trends and data-driven solutions that enable smarter decision-making and sustained growth. Dinesh Aggarwal, an industry veteran and formerly CEO, RR Kabel Ltd and erstwhile Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions, said, "Metrix Research & Analytics is a reliable partner for businesses and has been offering a deep understanding of retail markets and access to proprietary datasets for 20 years. It empowers companies to navigate complexities and seize opportunities with confidence."

Highlighting the industry's evolution, Biswabaran Chakrabarti, President, Business Operations & Advisory at Metrix Research & Analytics, said, "We stand at a critical moment where technology and sustainability intersect. We see this as an exceptional opportunity to discuss with industry players, address challenges, and deliberate on solutions that align with the values of today's eco-conscious consumers."

The Industry Conclave promises an engaging lineup of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, featuring prominent thought leaders and experts from the home products domain. These discussions aim to equip attendees with actionable insights to address industry challenges and leverage emerging opportunities.

Positioned as a landmark event for home products, the conclave is designed to foster collaboration, encourage knowledge sharing, and inspire stakeholders to explore forward-thinking business models and strategies for a sustainable and dynamic future.

Metrix is a leading retail market analytics company in India, with cutting edge expertise in retail measurement services, technology enabled shopper research and advanced analytics. They are working closely with leaders in diverse markets, helping them navigate the rapidly evolving retail market landscape with sound market intelligence and insights.

The company's MARKET PULSE Retail Measurement services is a pioneer in the domain of multi-channel products such as LED lighting, building electricals, small home appliances and stationery. The company has recently launched the largest retail research for the decorative paints market which covers 660+ towns in India.

