Alia Bhatt, who recently completed filming for the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, has seamlessly transitioned to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love And War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Reportedly, she has dedicated significant time to Bhansali's project, committing bulk dates until November 2025. Now, amid this, we hear she has already geared up for her next venture. As per Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt is currently in discussions with Stree 2 producer Dinesh Vijan for a potential feature film. ‘And It’s Up’: Alia Bhatt’s Christmas Tree Radiates Holiday Cheer With Baubles Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor’s Names.

Alia Bhatt Roped in For 'Chamunda'?

Sources close to the development have revealed that Alia Bhatt has been visiting Maddock's office to discuss a supernatural horror thriller. “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025,” revealed a source to the portal.

'Chamunda' Is in Writing Stage

For those who aren’t aware, Stree 2, produced by Dinesh Vijan, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is the biggest blockbuster of 2024, with a worldwide gross of INR 858 crore. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming collaboration with Vijan, tentatively titled Chamunda, is currently in the writing stage. “Alia is excited to partner with Maddock on this feature film, which could start a parallel universe alongside the horror-comedy universe comprising Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma. The new universe will feature Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, among many others,” the source shared. Bollywood Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Acknowledge Fans’ Chants on Sidelines of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024–25 Match at Mumbai Football Arena (Watch Video).

It’s worth noting that Pinkvilla had previously reported Kiara Advani’s collaboration with Maddock for the mythological horror thriller Devi. Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film with Dinesh Vijan could potentially be part of the same cinematic universe. On the work front, Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.

