Dubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI/PNN): Dubai-headquartered MI Capital Services, which provides a broad range of financial advisory services such as corporate finance, audit, accounting, international taxation, debated equity advisory, and more, has been named as one of the Top 10 Mergers and Acquisitions Consultants from Asia.

The recognition has been conferred on MI Capital Services by Asia Business Outlook.

"We are thrilled to be named among the Top 10 Mergers and Acquisitions Consultants from Asia by Asia Business Outlook. It is a big recognition of our efforts and stellar performance in the industry. The recognition is also a testament to our competence and application of industry standards as we strive to achieve brilliance. We are committed to continuing to offer the very best services to our global clientele," MI Capital Services' Founder & Partner, Sheetal Soni, a qualified CA with over 18 years of expertise in capital raising, project and corporate financing/funding, treasury, investments, trade finance, feasibility studies, financial structuring, M&A and Valuations, said.

Apart from driving market share in the traditional M&A space, MI Capital Services aims to contribute to the new-age and evolving startup ecosystem in the region. The firm has developed a proprietary fintech platform called "Funding Possibilities" to contribute to the startup ecosystem and support startups from the angel investor stage till IPO.

Established only in 2018, but with a combined professional experience spanning decades and a track record of successfully delivering solutions in diversified market conditions, MI Capital Services has managed to build trust and reliance in the industry for its corporate financial services. The firm caters to the needs of large public and private sector corporates, mid-sized corporates, as well as SMEs and startups in strategic financial matters.

"We are a very young firm, but we have been able to capture a decent market share. Being recognised as one of the Top 10 M&A consultants in Asia speaks volumes about us as a company, our team, and the kind of work we are doing. We have worked hard to help companies grow through effective advisory with our support strategy of 3Ps - people, process, and product. The recognition will inspire us to further up our game as we rapidly scale up our team and expand to newer geographies," said Prateek Tosniwal, Partner, MI Capital Services.

Currently, MI Capital Services has a presence in the UAE and India. It has plans to establish a presence in three more major financial cities in Europe and US soon.

MI Capital Services has a team of more than 25 qualified professionals (CFAs, CA, MBAs) delivering the best-in-class comprehensive financial services in the areas of corporate finance, audit & accounting, tax and compliance, risk & assurance, debt and equity advisory, investment advisory, valuations and due diligence, company formations, banking & PRO services.

Asia Business Outlook offers the most credible and comprehensive perspective from Asia and showcases products, solutions, and concepts to a global audience that is keen to invest or venture into the Asian market.

