MIDC Signs Agreement with MILeS City, Subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, to Develop ~INR 3,000 Cr High-tech Pharmaceutical Park in Raigad, Maharashtra

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) today announced the execution of a Concession Agreement between the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maha Integrated Life Sciences City Limited (MILeS City), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure Limited, for the development of a High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park at the Dighi Port Industrial Area in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

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The project will be implemented on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model, with an estimated project cost of INR 3,000 crore excluding the operating income to be generated during the 90 years operation period. The concession period will span 95 years, including a construction period of five years which RIL expects to execute in coming 5 years would form part of the Order Book of RIL aggregating it to INR 13,500 Crores.

The proposed High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park will be developed across approximately 1,000 hectares within the Dighi Port Industrial Area, covering parts of Mangaon and Roha talukas in Raigad district. The project will establish a large-scale integrated development comprising industrial zones, commercial areas, common infrastructure, utilities, internal road networks and designated open spaces.

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An Integrated Life Sciences Manufacturing Ecosystem

The project is designed to establish a world-class integrated life sciences manufacturing ecosystem that will provide end-to-end infrastructure and shared facilities for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences companies.

Key elements of the proposed development include:

- Integrated infrastructure and advanced utilities, enabling industries to optimise capital investment and improve operational efficiency.

- Innovation-led research and development centres, incubation hubs, and technology transfer platforms to encourage collaboration, capability building, and sectoral innovation.

- Environmentally responsible infrastructure that supports high standards of environmental safety, regulatory compliance, and sustainable industrial operations.

Under the terms of the concession agreement, MILeS City will be responsible for the development, operation, maintenance and management of the project for the entire concession period.

The revenue model for the project will include:

- Land lease premium and lease rental

- Development charges

- Maintenance charges for common infrastructure and services

- Operational charges for utilities and shared facilities

The project is expected to strengthen industrial infrastructure in the region, attract investments into the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, and generate significant direct and indirect employment opportunities. It is also anticipated to stimulate growth in ancillary industries and local businesses across the surrounding areas.

Following the execution of this concession agreement, the order book position of Ramky Infrastructure Limited stands at approximately INR 13,500 crore, reflecting the company's continued momentum in large-scale infrastructure and industrial development projects.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sunil S Nair, CEO, Ramky Infrastructure Limited said, "This agreement marks a significant milestone not only for industrial development, but for the wider communities and businesses that stand to benefit from it. By creating a large-scale integrated life sciences ecosystem at Dighi Port Industrial Area, we see an opportunity to support employment generation, strengthen regional infrastructure, encourage innovation, and attract long-term investment into Maharashtra. The project is designed to enable pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to grow within a well-supported and globally competitive manufacturing environment."

About Ramky Infrastructure Limited

Ramky Infrastructure Limited is the flagship infrastructure development company of the Ramky Group and has been a prominent player in the infrastructure sector since its establishment in 1994. The company has successfully delivered a wide range of projects spanning industrial infrastructure, water and wastewater treatment, roads, bridges, and urban infrastructure development.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company operates across India and international markets with a team of more than 2,000 professionals.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited is certified under ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems), which guide the company's practices in design, engineering, procurement, and construction of infrastructure projects.

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