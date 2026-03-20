New Delhi, March 20: In a move to encourage residents to keep their digital identities accurate, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free online Aadhaar document updates to June 14, 2026. While updating demographic details typically carries a fee of INR 50 at physical centres, the online "myAadhaar" portal currently allows users to refresh their Proof of Address (PoA) and Proof of Identity (PoI) at no cost.

This initiative is part of a broader mandate requiring cardholders to update their documents at least once every 10 years to ensure seamless authentication for government subsidies and banking services. Gas Subsidy Warning: LPG Consumers Asked To Finish Aadhaar e-KYC; Here’s How to Do It.

Step-by-Step Guide to Updating Address in Aadhaar Online

The online update process is designed for users whose current mobile number is already linked to their Aadhaar for OTP (One-Time Password) verification.

Login to myAadhaar: Visit the official portal at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile.

Visit the official portal at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile. Select 'Address Update': On the dashboard, click the "Update Aadhaar Online" option and choose "Address" from the list of fields.

On the dashboard, click the "Update Aadhaar Online" option and choose "Address" from the list of fields. Enter New Details: Input your new residential address carefully. The system will automatically transliterate the English text into your selected regional language.

Input your new residential address carefully. The system will automatically transliterate the English text into your selected regional language. Upload Documents: Upload a scanned, colored copy of an acceptable Proof of Address (PoA). The file should be in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format and under 2 MB in size.

Upload a scanned, colored copy of an acceptable Proof of Address (PoA). The file should be in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format and under 2 MB in size. Review and Submit: After verifying the preview, submit the request. You will receive a 14-digit Service Request Number (SRN) to track the status.

New 'Head of Family' (HOF) Based Method to Update Address in Aadhaar

For residents who do not have a valid address proof in their own name - such as students or spouses 0 UIDAI has introduced the HOF-based update system.

Process: The applicant can use the address of a family member (like a parent or spouse) by providing a relationship document (e.g., Ration Card, Marriage Certificate).

The applicant can use the address of a family member (like a parent or spouse) by providing a relationship document (e.g., Ration Card, Marriage Certificate). Consent: The Head of Family must log into their own Aadhaar account within 30 days to approve the request, after which the update is processed.

Accepted Proof of Address (PoA) Documents for Aadhaar Address Update

UIDAI accepts a wide range of documents for address verification, provided they are in the name of the applicant:

Utility Bills: Electricity, water, or gas connection bills (not older than 3 months).

Electricity, water, or gas connection bills (not older than 3 months). Financial Records: Bank/Post Office passbooks or account statements (not older than 3 months).

Bank/Post Office passbooks or account statements (not older than 3 months). Government IDs: Voter ID, Ration Card, Passport, or Driving License.

Voter ID, Ration Card, Passport, or Driving License. Property Records: Property tax receipts (not older than 1 year) or valid rent/lease agreements. Aadhaar Update Rules: How Many Times You Can Change Name, Address and Date of Birth.

Important Limitations and Offline Requirements

While address and document updates are available online, certain changes still require a physical visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra: These include biometrics such as updates to your photograph, fingerprints, or iris scans; critical demographics such as changes to your name, gender, or date of birth, which cannot be fully completed online and require a visit to a centre. Lastly, linking or changing a mobile number remains a strictly offline process for security reasons.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).