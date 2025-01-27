New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary celebrated the achievements of 100 distinguished entrepreneurs from across India from the skill ecosystem at a special event hosted at Kaushal Bhawan.

These entrepreneurs, invited by the Government of India, were also honoured as special guests at the Republic Day parade, recognizing their pivotal role in driving the nation's growth and innovation under the Skill India Mission.

Returning from the Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum - WEF2025 in Davos, Chaudhary, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education, shared insights from his interactions with global business leaders.

"India's skilled workforce is gaining immense global recognition, with our talent pool being widely appreciated. Our emergence as a global skill capital is a testament to our commitment to excellence," the minister said.

Discussions at Davos revolved around sustainability, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, and a focus on women-led development.

India's start-up ecosystem is the largest in the world, with 118 unicorns valued at USD 354 billion.

This success is driven by visionary policies, effective execution, and the resilience of entrepreneurs. The critical role of the MSME sector was also underscored, comprising 63 million enterprises, employing over 11 crore people, and contributing 30 per cent to the GDP and 45 per cent to exports.

Additionally, the transformative impact of the Skill India Mission was noted, emphasizing its role in empowering youth and fostering self-reliance (AtmaNirbhar Bharat).

Jayant Chaudhary commended the entrepreneurs present for elevating India's reputation as a source of skilled talent.

"The participation of 100 entrepreneurs at this national celebration underscores the impact of our skilling initiatives. These programs have empowered individuals nationwide, creating sustainable livelihoods and inspiring others to pursue entrepreneurial journeys," he said.

He highlighted the hard work of these entrepreneurs from diverse regions, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and the Northeast.

Special recognition was given to an entrepreneur named Ritendra Prasad, a resident of Ramgarh, from Jharkhand who graduated in Electricals and Electronics from AVIT Chennai and with a decade-long experience in the solar energy sector.

He underwent an Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) from NIESBUD and then opened his own solar business.

A particularly notable moment of the event was the recognition of 16 trailblazing entrepreneurs from the Northeast, including nine women entrepreneurs. Among them were Namita M. Marak from Dhubri district, Assam, and Mandira Baglary from Udalguri district.

These remarkable women were celebrated for their resilience and success despite significant challenges. Their stories highlight the transformative power of skill development and entrepreneurship, especially for women in rural and underserved areas.

The Minister also reflected on the enduring legacy of the Indian Constitution, which continues to serve as the backbone of India's democratic ethos, safeguarding equality, justice, and opportunity.

The event was attended by staff and top officials of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), including Joint Secretary Hena Usman. Earlier on Saturday, the 100 entrepreneurs also visited the PM Museum.

This celebration was a proud moment for India, showcasing the strength of government initiatives, the achievements of its skilled workforce, and the promise of a brighter, inclusive future driven by entrepreneurship. (ANI)

