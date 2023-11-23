New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey emphasized the need for advanced localization to transform India into a global supplier at a pivotal discussion 'From Local to Global India - Manufacturing to Self-Reliance', held by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) at Yashobhoomi Convention Center in Dwarka, New Delhi.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the event aimed to explore possibilities of localization, with key stakeholders including Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Secretary Kamran Rizvi, and senior MHI officers participating.

The Union Minister stressed the importance of high-standard and high-tech localization for India to emerge as a global supplier.

He said, "Be it the PLI scheme launched by the Ministry to promote localization or schemes like the FAME scheme, India is moving forward at a fast pace towards a strong economy. Capital Goods Scheme and schemes being run to promote manufacturing, all have the same aim that we should manufacture international level products in the country and create employment for our youth".

He further mentioned, "Prime Minister had given the mantra of making local vocal and then making local-global, but for this, we will have to first become vocal for local, and then local to global (from local to global). This mantra will serve as an important link in the 'Self-reliant India Campaign'".

He acknowledged the success of motivating the industry towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of producing all essential goods domestically.

The Minister highlighted the automotive sector's strides in technology with the implementation of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

He emphasized that the path to meeting the demand for advanced technologies lies in a self-reliant India.

The PLI scheme, along with initiatives like the FAME scheme and Capital Goods Scheme, aligns with the goal of manufacturing international-level products domestically and generating employment.

The Minister emphasized the mantra of "local to vocal, and then local to global" as a crucial link in the 'Self-reliant India Campaign.'

Kamran Rizvi affirmed MHI's commitment to curbing imports and promoting localization. He underlined the importance of increased exports for higher turnover and employment opportunities in the country.

Rizvi said, "MHI has already taken various initiatives to curb imports and promote localization in the country. If our exports increase, it will lead to increased turnover and more employment opportunities in the country".

He added, "Emphatically that the goal of deep localization and development of new R&D facilities in the country can be achieved with the support and growth of the industries. Therefore, extensive consultations and discussions have been undertaken with various industry representatives to understand the reasons for imports in various tariff lines formulate policies for the reduction of imports, and devise strategies to promote exports".

Rizvi discussed ongoing efforts to understand reasons for imports, formulate reduction policies, and encourage exports through consultations with industry representatives.

The Union Minister also launched the new Ministry of Heavy Industries website during the event. MHI's initiatives, including the PLI scheme for Automobile and auto Components and efforts in the Capital Goods Sector, aim to establish India as a global manufacturing hub.

The discussion's outcomes will guide the Ministry in fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. (ANI)

