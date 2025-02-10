PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE:540078), a global leading player in polymer-based moldedproducts, particularly in hospital furniture parts, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY25.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY25 Key Financials at a Glance:

Also Read | Elizabeth Banks Birthday: Times When Her Red Carpet Looks Made Us Say ‘Wow’ (View Pics).

* Total Income of Rs 80.52 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 5.51 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 6.84%

* Net Profit of Rs 1.49 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.85%

* EPS of Rs 1.09

9M Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income of Rs 242.37 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 15.06 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 6.23%

* Net Profit of Rs 3.71 Cr

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.53%

* EPS of Rs 2.77

Commenting on the performance, Sanjay Dedhia, Managing Director of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "Our growth trajectory remains strong, driven by consistent demand across key industries and our relentless focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and customer-centric solutions. Despite macroeconomic challenges, we have continued to expand our product portfolio and enhance our manufacturing capabilities, ensuring sustained value creation for our stakeholders. Additionally, our export segment has gained strong traction, reflecting the increasing global demand for our healthcare products and we have also added few countries in our portfolio. The steady improvement in revenue and profitability highlights our commitment to excellence and adaptability in a dynamic business environment. As we move forward, we remain focused on strengthening our market position, optimizing costs, and leveraging new opportunities--both domestic and international--to accelerate growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)