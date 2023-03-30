Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Modicare Limited, one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies witnessed an exponential growth in sales across Karnataka over the past year. Driven by the powerful vision and commitment of Azadi to the common Indian and a strong consultant base of 10 lakhs, Karnataka continues to be the highest performing state in the country for 5 consecutive years. Additionally, the brand has further stepped up its presence in the state by expanding to 2000 distribution points to continue with its steadfast promise of Azadi for every household.

The cities of Shimoga, Chitradurga and Devangere are the highest contributors to the state's revenue and have the highest number of women consultants in the state. With this, Modicare Limited continues to reiterate its resolve to empower more & more women and help them realise their dreams.

Also Read | Japanese High-tech Toilet Company Eyes Europe.

With a 27-year strong legacy, Modicare Limited is the pioneer of direct selling in India and today the brand has over 53 lakhs consultant. Modicare has a robust portfolio of 365+ products, 750+ SKUs across 14 categories with Nutrition, Health & Wellness, Personal Care and Food & Beverages being the top-performing categories. The company is driven by the philosophy of offering products from dawn to dusk with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. In 2022, the company has also been ranked 5th among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work for third consecutive year and also recognised as one of the top companies among 100 Best Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among India's Best Workplaces for Women for three consecutive years.

Also Read | World's Third Largest Cricket Stadium to Come Up in Jaipur.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 365+ products, 750+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

For more information, visit www.modicare.com.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India

Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)