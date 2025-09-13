cliQ India Media Pvt. Ltd

Kerala [India], September 13: From September 1st to 10th, global humanitarian and spiritual leader Mohanji was in his home state Kerala for a series of impactful engagements - ranging from deep cultural observances and public satsangs to strategic dialogues and temple visits. The visit reaffirmed his grounded approach to spirituality: accessible, inclusive, and rooted in action.

Engagements in Kerala: Anchored in Values, Aimed at Impact

Mohanji's journey began with a ceremony at Vallapad Beach honoring Shiva Yogini Amma. Marking the occasion with simplicity and gratitude, it set the tone for the deeply rooted and personally meaningful journey that followed.

A highlight of the visit was Mohanji's address to the students of Tantra Vidya Peetham, a unique institution preserving traditional scriptural wisdom in Kerala. Speaking to youth trained in rigorous Vedic and tantric disciplines, he emphasized that true knowledge must lead to personal clarity and responsible living - that experience and inner transformation matter more than theory.

Later that day, at a large public gathering hosted by Deepa Nair, over 300 people came together to engage with Mohanji's message on living with purpose and emotional stability.

Despite a packed schedule, Mohanji conducted his weekly global satsang from Kottayam while en route to Aranmula - maintaining his long-standing tradition of Sunday conversations with a global audience. This commitment reflects his consistent accessibility and value-based discipline.

At the historic Aranmula Vallasadya, one of Kerala's most revered Onam feasts at the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, Mohanji participated as a guest of honor. The event draws thousands annually in a collective offering to Lord Krishna -- and Mohanji's presence reinforced his quiet support for living, inclusive traditions.

Earlier in the visit, he participated in the Onam celebrations at Agasthya Ashram and visited the Guruvayur Temple, reconnecting with a space deeply personal to him. This visit also ties into the Vrindavan Guruvayur Project - a unique initiative aimed at symbolically bringing child Krishna, as worshipped in Guruvayur, back to Vrindavan, where he spent his early years. The project aspires to build a modern, sacred ecosystem rooted in conscious living and cultural continuity.

On September 5th, Mohanji visited the Pathrisseri Dharma Sastha Temple, a shrine historically tied to his family lineage. Honoring this space each time he returns to Kerala, his presence reflects a broader message: that tradition, when shared and made accessible, becomes a universal bridge - from the personal to the collective.

Global Vision Shared Locally

Throughout his Kerala visit, Mohanji also held discussions with cultural leaders, media professionals, and well-wishers - sharing insights on his global initiatives. Among them:

The World Tribal Alliance, which promotes dignity and preservation for indigenous communities around the world, and

Peace City Texas, an ambitious project in the U.S. centered on unity, reflection, and compassion - soon to be home to the world's largest planned statue of Shirdi Sai Baba.

Whether in Kerala or anywhere else, Mohanji's mission remains focused on reviving Sanatana Dharma - not as a rigid concept, but as a living, adaptable path that transcends boundaries and speaks to the heart of every human being.

"The time for talking is over. We must live what we speak. And how we live must benefit the world." - Mohanji

About Mohanji

Mohanji is a global humanitarian and spiritual leader whose mission is to add value to the world through selfless service, compassion, and purposeful action. With followers across more than 100 countries, he works beyond the boundaries of religion, nationality, or caste - uniting people in peace, kindness, and conscious living.

