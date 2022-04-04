Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Formed in the year 2004, Momentum Gorakhpur is a famous coaching institute that helps various medical and engineering aspirants to clear their entrance exams like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for taking admission in India's most reputed colleges. Now, Momentum has taken the initiative and started a coaching institute in Basti so that students who are living far away and find it difficult to commute can get the benefit. With an excellent track record of helping thousands of medical and engineering professionals, Momentum at Chhatra Sangh Chowk, Gorakhpur has become the reputed name to remember when searching for the best Coaching institute in Gorakhpur and Basti as well. The coaching has the best faculty of chemistry, mathematics, biology and physics to give support to students under one roof for preparing for their entrance exams. Er. Sanjeev Kumar, the Managing Director of Momentum, Basti said, "We were getting regular requests from the aspirant and their parents to open a new branch in Basti for several months because it's getting difficult for students to take classes in Gorakhpur. Thinking of their demands, pandemic situation and on public request, we decided to open the branch office of Momentum in basti. We are sure that by opening a new branch in Basti, students will get the benefits and motivation to excel in their careers. As Momentum, Gorakhpur has already given the best result in JEE, NEET and other Competitive Exams, we have high hopes that students from the basti will also get the same chance to prove themselves and qualify for the entrance exams." Recently, Momentum Gorakhpur had been awarded "Best IIT & NEET Coaching Institute in Eastern UP" for their 18 years of excellence at a prestigious award event held in Delhi with Celebrity Chief Guest Sonu Sood. The institute has been growing rapidly in eastern UP and on demand of students and parents, they are going to open CBSE School in Gaya, Bihar - Academic Global School and also they have opened Momentum Global School in Gorakhpur, where students are guided since school for the competition exams. Due to maximum students qualifying in JEE & NEET exams, the institute has been rated as the Best IIT Coaching Institute & Best NEET Coaching in Gorakhpur. The establishment of Momentum was formed with a motive to fulfill the demand of many aspirants who require the right guidance and coaching to crack the tough entrance exams. Since its foundation, Momentum is famous for providing the best learning course, test series, and excellent faculty with well-developed teaching techniques.

The coaching institute has a team of highly qualified subject experts who have extensive years of experience in their respective fields. All teaching staff members of Momentum are energetic and result driven. They primarily focus on using the best teaching technique that helps aspirants to clear their basics concepts easily. At Momentum, Basti, a team of well-qualified teachers teach and guide the student in such a manner so that they can crack the entrance exam and carry a step forward toward their carrier in their dream field. Momentum aims to execute every student's dream of becoming an engineer and doctor by supporting them with the best coaching facility in Basti. To know more information regarding Momentum, Please visit https://www.momentum.ac.in/

