New Delhi, August 8: Every August, it is common to find yourself racking your brain, trying to think of the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift for your sibling. This year, you can make things easier for yourself by gifting them the all-new moto g86 Power as a token of your love and appreciation.

Launched on 30th July 2025, the moto G86 Power expands the brand's mid-range g-series. What makes this latest launch stand out among other motorola 5G mobiles is the impeccable balance of premium styling and power-packed performance. If you wish to surprise your sibling with a gift that will bring them uninterrupted connectivity, allow them to capture picture-perfect moments with precision, and serve as their go-to entertainment partner, the moto g86 Power is the way to go! Rakhi 2025 Date & City-Wise Timings: Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat in Mumbai, Patna, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Major Indian Cities; Why Rakhi Should Not Be Tied During Bhadra Kaal.

You can easily shop for this handset on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network on Easy EMIs to make the gift feel lighter on your wallet. You can also tap into the various Raksha Bandhan offers to get extra discounts and exclusive deals on select models!

Why the Moto g86 Power Makes for the Perfect Raksha Bandhan Gift?

If you are still wondering whether the recently-launched moto g86 Power is a good Raksha Bandhan gift, here's a list of features that will convince you:

Vegan leather design with tested durability. The g86 Power represents the perfect blend of sleek aesthetics and durability. This ultra-slim smartphone comes with razor-thin bezels to give you a comfortable in-hand feel. Based on your sibling's taste and preferences, you can choose from three premium vegan leather finishes (leather-inspired, brushed metal, and matte glass) in Pantone-curated shades to pair with their style.

Scoring high on durability, the moto g86 Power also gets IP68 underwater protection, IP69 certification, and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability shield. So, your Rakhi gift is always well-protected against daily wear and tear, including dust, water, or forceful water sprays. In fact, it can even withstand up to 1.5 metres of submersion in water for up to 30 minutes!

Super-bright 1.5K pOLED Screen

If you are looking for a pocket entertainer, the moto g86 Power is the perfect option. This latest motorola 5G phone sports the segment's brightest 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED screen with Super HD resolution. This screen is designed to offer 28% more detailed frames. This means your sibling can enjoy movies, shows, and games with cinematic colours on a 10-bit screen with super-smooth 120Hz frame transitions.

Since the g86 Power's display is certified for low blue light and reduced motion blur, each frame transition is easy on the eyes, even when you are watching action-packed movies and shows! For easy outdoor visibility, the phone boasts 4,500 nit peak brightness and a Display Colour Boost feature to ensure impressive visual clarity, even under direct sunlight.

50MP OIS Sony Camera with motoAI

Is your sibling a photography enthusiast? If yes, then the moto g86 Power is the best Rakhi gift you can give them. Equipped with a segment-leading 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA-600 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide-cum-macro vision lens, this motorola smartphone makes every capture sharp and vivid. Moto AI onboard brings perks like the AI Photo Enhancement Engine, which refines each shot to be clearer and more vivid.

From 4K video recording to detailed close-up shots and crisp selfies, the moto g86 Power makes each capture stunning and captivating! Thanks to the OIS support on the rear lens, you can also record detailed blur-free videos of your fleeting moments. Additionally, this motorola 5G mobile features a 3-in-1 ambient light sensor that fine-tunes colour, exposure, and flicker in real-time to produce results that are naturally vibrant, regardless of the ambient lighting conditions.

All-day 6,720 mAh Battery

The g86 Power gets a massive 6,720 mAh battery under its hood that can deliver up to 3 days of power without needing a charger (light to moderate use). Capable of delivering up to 53 hours of unlimited power, this is the longest-lasting battery on a motorola 5G mobile phone yet! Now, your sibling can blissfully spend hours on calls with best friends, scroll through social media apps, and binge-watch their favourite shows, all without needing a refuelling break. That's not all; the moto g86 Power also packs 33 W TurboPower charging capabilities. This means you get hours of juice in just a few minutes!

Super-efficient Dimensity Processor

The g86 Power runs on an ultra-efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip that's built on a 4 nm process technology. This translates to streamlined performance and enhanced power savings. This octa-core processor clocks up to 2.6GHz and works with the 8GB RAM onboard to deliver seamless app switches and a streamlined performance.

Additionally, if the tasks get too demanding, you can expand the available memory with RAM Boost tech to a whopping 24GB! So, if your sibling loves playing graphics-intensive games like COD and BGMI, they can now do so without worrying about lags or slowdowns.

Hyperspeed 5G Support

Whether you wish to download your favourite show from Netflix or simply stream content without those irritating buffers, this motorola 5G mobile lets you do it all without missing a beat! Thanks to the 13 5G bands with VoNR support, you can enjoy better quality voice and video calls without latency issues. The moto g86 Power also comes with 4x4 MIMO tech that improves signal reliability and speed to boost call quality.

The dual carrier aggregation feature also helps ensure that your sibling stays connected at the highest data speeds available at any moment! In short, this latest motorola 5G mobile phone brings the best of connectivity to your fingertips!

How To Shop for the Moto g86 Power on Easy EMIs This Raksha Bandhan

BandhanLooking to make your Raksha Bandhan gift effective yet affordable? You just need to visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to shop for the moto g86 Power on Easy EMIs. Shopping for this latest motorola 5G mobile on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network lets you split the cost of this thoughtful gift into small, monthly instalments. Raksha Bandhan Images and Rakhi HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025 With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and SMS To Share With Siblings on the Festival Day.

Based on your monthly budget, you can select an appropriate Easy EMI plan and pace payments over a convenient tenure of 3 months to 60 months. This way, you get to gift your sibling something meaningful this Raksha Bandhan without draining your finances! But wins don't end there! You can also score exciting offers and zero down payment deals on select models when shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. Visit your nearest partner store today so that you don't miss out on the seasonal offers and discounts before the Rakhi weekend arrives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)