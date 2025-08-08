Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, across India with great enthusiasm and joy. This Hindu festival holds deep cultural and emotional significance, especially in North India, where it is marked with traditional rituals and family gatherings. As the name suggests, Raksha Bandhan symbolises the bond of protection between siblings, where a sister ties a sacred thread, or rakhi, on her brother’s wrist, praying for his well-being, while the brother vows to protect her. In modern times, the festival has evolved to celebrate the mutual love, care, and commitment shared between brothers, sisters, and even cousins or close friends. If you are wondering about the Rakhi 2025 shubh muhurat in Mumbai, Patna, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and other major cities, as well as the reason why Rakhi should not be tied during Bhadra Kaal, here’s everything you need to know. Rakhi 2025 Wishes and Happy Raksha Bandhan Images for Free Download Online: Send Greetings, Images and Brother-Sister Bond Quotes on the Auspicious Day.

According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be observed on August 9, but the timing of tying the rakhi is crucial. In many Indian cities, including Mumbai, Patna, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, the Rakhi tying shubh muhurat will begin after the end of Bhadra Kaal, a period considered inauspicious for starting auspicious rituals. As per Hindu beliefs, Bhadra is a time when certain celestial alignments are unfavourable, and performing sacred activities during this phase is discouraged. Therefore, sisters are advised to wait until Bhadra Kaal ends before tying the rakhi on their brother’s wrist to ensure the blessings of prosperity, harmony, and protection.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Time

Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on August 9. This annual commemoration is on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Shravan. The Purnima tithi for Rakhi 2025 begins at 2:12 PM on August 8 and will continue until 1:24 PM on August 9. Every year, there is a dedicated auspicious timing for tying the sacred thread that is recognised. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date in USA and Rakhi Tying Time in California, Texas, New Jersey & More: Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Across the United States.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Thread Tying Ceremony Timings in Major Indian Cities

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in New Delhi - 05:47 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 37 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Mumbai - 06:18 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 06 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Kolkata - 05:11 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 08 Hours 13 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Chennai - 05:56 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 28 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Bengaluru - 06:07 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 17 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Patna - 05:20 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 08 Hours 04 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Ahmedabad - 06:14 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 10 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Gurugram - 05:48 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 36 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Pune - 06:15 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 09 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Hyderabad - 05:58 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 26 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Jaipur - 05:55 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 29 Mins)

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time in Lucknow - 05:35 AM to 01:24 PM on Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Duration - 07 Hours 49 Mins)

Significance of Rakhi 2025

The celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2025 is an important festival for practising Hindus in northern India. While there are different festivals dedicated to different gods, Rakhi is a festival that is focused on celebrating and appreciating the beautiful and unique bond that siblings share. Similar celebrations are also done during Diwali, on the occasion of Bhau Beej. However, Raksha Bandhan also holds a special meaning for people across the community, since the act of tying the sacred thread and marking the unique bond that people across the community have picked up on. There are many people who also celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their family, making this festival all the more special.

We hope that the celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2025 brings with it all the love, happiness and prosperity that you and your siblings deserve. Whether you were born with siblings or chose your own family, having festivals dedicated to celebrating your unique bond is sure to be an important reminder to cherish what you have and celebrate it. Happy Rakhi 2025!

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

