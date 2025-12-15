Mumbai, December 15: The Motorola Edge 70 has been launched in India, featuring a sleek and modern design with a glass back finish. The device comes with a refined design and a quad-camera layout (with two functioning cameras), along with PANTONE-curated colour options. The smartphone also offers water and dust resistance and military-grade protection ratings.

The Motorola Edge 70 weighs 159 grams and carries MIL-STD 810H certification for enhanced durability. Additionally, it boasts IP68/IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone includes Google Gemini integration, a USB Type-C port, dual microphones, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G connectivity, dual-band connectivity, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6E support. OPPO Reno 15c Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New OPPO Smartphone Launched in China.

Motorola Edge 70 Price in India, Sale Date

The Motorola Edge 70 is priced in India at INR 29,999 at launch, with a discounted price starting at INR 28,999. It is available in three attractive colours: PANTONE Bronze Green, PANTONE Lily Pad, and PANTONE Gadget Grey. The Motorola Edge 70 smartphone will go on sale in India starting December 23, 2025, and will be available on Flipkart as well as the official Motorola India website.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 70 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP front-facing camera for versatile photography. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, offering around a full day of usage on a single charge. OnePlus 15R Launch on December 17, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Along With OnePlus 15R Ace Edition; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

It sports a 6.7-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of brightness. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based Hello UX with Moto AI, and will receive three years of software updates and four years of security updates. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,600mm² vapour chamber for improved cooling during gaming.

