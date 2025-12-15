Akshaye Khanna's entry scene in Dhurandhar, featuring the song "Fa9la" by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, has taken social media by storm. The explosive moment from the Ranveer Singh film has become a highlight of the spy-action thriller, with fans endlessly replaying the song. The blend of Arabic beats with Khanna’s desi hero swag has created a music moment to remember, and it seems like even Rakhi Sawant seemed mesmerised by it. The actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame recently attended an event in Mumbai, making a fashion statement on the red carpet with a fun twist. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant Hops on the ‘Dhurandhar’ Trend

In a video going viral online, Rakhi could be seen covering her upper body with a blue drum that was sliced in between and could be opened. As the drum opened, revealing herself, Rakhi danced to the "Fa9la" beats, perfectly recreating Akshaye Khanna’s gangster Rehman Dakait steps from the viral choreography. Her signature energy, shimmery outfit, and goggles perfectly matched the vibe of the iconic scene.

Rakhi Sawant Joins ‘Dhurandhar’ Trend, Recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Entry Scene – Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant Threatens Jaya Bachchan for Her Remarks About Paparazzi at Mumbai Event?

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan often grabs headlines due to her strained relationship with the paparazzi. Whenever the actress steps out in public and faces paps, the encounter often ends on a disappointing note due to her furious reactions. Calling them out at a recent event in Mumbai, the actress said, "My relationship with paprazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing people of this country? You call them media?"

During her Sunday outing, Rakhi Sawant came out in defence of the paparazzi and responded to Jaya Bachchan’s harsh remarks, saying, "Jaya ji, mere paps ko kuch mat bol, warna mein iss drum mein aapko lekar chali jaungi. Paps zindabaad, paps zindabad." ‘Hum Aapki Bohot Kadar Karte Hain’: Shatrughan Sinha Shows Support to Paparazzi Amid Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Gande Kapde’ Comment; Huma Qureshi Also Shares Her Thoughts on Pap Culture (Watch Videos).

The Gruesome Blue Drum Murder Case

In March 2025, the country was left shocked by a horrifying murder case. A woman named Muskan Rastogi and her alleged partner, Sahil Shukla, reportedly drugged and killed her husband, Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, on March 4 at the couple’s home in Meerut’s Indira Nagar. His dismembered body parts were then hidden in a blue drum filled with cement. The case sent shockwaves across the country, and ever since, a simple blue drum has become a symbol of terror.

