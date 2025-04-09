BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 9: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand recently launched the first smartphone from its edge 60 lineup, the motorola edge 60 FUSION. With powerful AI-driven experiences, the motorola edge 60 FUSION enhances user experience by making everyday tasks simpler and more intuitive. Some of the key features of the smartphone include the World's Most Immersive 1.5K True Quad-Curved Display with True Color* validated by Pantone, the world's first and segment's best 100% True colour Sony-LYTIA 700C camera system with advanced AI-led imaging features and much more. The smartphone will be available at a price starting INR 20,999* for 8GB+256GB and INR 22,999* for 12GB+256GB on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. The motorola edge 60 FUSION boasts the Segment's Best 96.3% Screen-to-body ratio and the Segment's highest curvature of 45 degrees on the sides and 33 degrees on top and bottom, for truly curved 4 sides making it the World's Most Immersive 1.5K True Quad-Curved Display. It also comes with True Color* validated by Pantone™. The pOLED display reveals the full color potential of every content displayed on the screen and the 1220p 1.5K Super HD resolution delivers 13% more resolution than standard Full HD (1080p) displays. The motorola edge 60 FUSION is also 2.8x brighter than the previous generation motorola edge with a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Users can experience the infinite contrast of deeper blacks and over a billion colors on a vivid pOLED HDR10+ display. Plus, enjoy 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with brighter, more vibrant colors that meet cinematic standards for accuracy. It has an ultrafast 120Hz refresh rate and a low latency 300Hz touch rate. Additionally, motorola edge 60 FUSION comes with the segment's toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i which ensures 2x better drop and scratch performance. The motorola edge 60 FUSION comes with the World's 1st and segment's best 100% True Color Sony-LYTIA 700C Camera with colours validated by Pantone. The 50MP camera system uses the Sony-LYTIA™ 700C sensor for unbelievable low-light performance in every photo and video. Paired with all-pixel focus technology which gives 32x more focusing pixels for faster, more accurate performance, even at night and OIS for incredible clarity and detail anytime, anywhere. The second rear camera in the system is a 13MP Ultrawide sensor, which features a 120° field of view. Enhanced by moto ai, it brings out vivid details and natural clarity in every shot, and the ultrawide lens with built-in Macro Vision also allows users to get as close as 3.5 cm for extreme close-ups.

Users can take high-resolution selfies with the dedicated 32MP selfie camera or shoot breathtaking videos in 4K resolution with all cameras. Before every shot, the 3-in-1 dedicated ambient sensor uses Real-Time Light Detection technology to read the room and automatically calibrate your camera light sensitivity.

This powerful Sony-LYTIA 700C is powered with moto ai works behind the scenes to give the best possible photos and videos. The AI Photo Enhancement Engine works seamlessly across every lens. Powered by moto ai, it applies precise color, brightness, and texture adjustments, as well as noise reduction. AI Adaptive Stabilization uses moto ai to determine the speed of movement and dynamically optimizes stabilization levels for the best results. The motorola edge 60 FUSION is powered by the segment's best AI experience with moto ai 1.0, which is a seamless, intelligent layer woven throughout the device. With features like Catch me up for prioritized updates and Style Sync to match wallpaper, moto ai operates in the background, recognizing context and fine-tuning itself to the user's preferences. Catch me up saves users time by providing a prioritized summary of personal communications. Pay attention helps users recall specific logistics or details without having to write notes or listen to long recordings. Remember this captures live moments or on-screen information when triggered, instantly saving them with smart AI-generated insights. When a photo is taken, moto ai uses a LLM in the background to pull in key details, context and facts about the captured content. The motorola edge 60 FUSION is the epitome of craftsmanship and purposeful design, featuring a True quad-curved design with Segment's best 45 degree curve from the sides and 33 degree curve from top and bottom. This results in a harmonious flow across the entire device with the ultrathin, uninterrupted surface looking polished and smooth to the touch. Four ultrathin layers of glass fiber give it a solid, premium backbone with a final layer of canvas or leather-inspired finish adding a touch of luxury. The canvas-inspired finish delivers a refined tactile experience that balances the rustic charm of textured finishes with modern craftsmanship. While the leather-inspired finish delivers an inviting tactile experience. Designed in conjunction with Pantone Color Institute™, the world's authority on color, the motorola edge 60 FUSION will be available in specially curated options that suit any style. Namely- PANTONE Slipstream which is a magnetic grey, PANTONE Zephyr which is a soft pink, PANTONE Amazonite which is a soft aqua, captivating hue. The motorola edge 60 FUSION meets ultimate military standards for durability, passing 16 tests of MIL-810H Military Grade Certified Protection. It's protected against extreme temperatures, including harsh winters as cold as -20°C or scorching summer days as high as 60°C, even the blazing temperatures inside a parked car. It also withstands up to 95% humidity. With the Highest level of water protection IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering superior protection against dust, dirt, sand, and high-pressure water. Equipped with India's first Mediatek7400 4nm Processor, the motorola edge 60 FUSION delivers fluid performance with significant improvements across CPU, GPU and NPU performance. Further, with upto 12GB RAM and, RAM Boost 4.0 which temporarily turns available storage into virtual RAM (up to 24GB). Additionally, with up to 256GB storage, the motorola edge 60 FUSION offers tons of room for shows, movies, songs, apps, and games. Powering all this is the motorola edge 60 FUSION's massive 5500 mAh battery with a 68W TurboPower™ charger in the box to fuel up fast. Taking a mere 9 minutes to generate a full day's backup, users don't have to worry about a low battery. It also comes with Hello UI software based on Android 15 with three Android® OS upgrades guaranteed. Moreover, with Dolby Atmos® and two large stereo speakers, users can listen with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and even more clarity at higher volumes. Plus, with spatial audio, the sound fills the space around the user and thanks to the Hi-Res certified sound system, the motorola edge 60 FUSION offers professional-level audio with a wider dynamic range and 3x more data rate. Availability:

The motorola edge 60 FUSION will be available in two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage in three stunning PantoneTM Curated colour variants, - PANTONE Amazonite, PANTONE Slipstream and, PANTONE Zephyr. The smartphone will go on sale from today, 9th April 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital. Effective Launch Price with offers:

For 8GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 20,999*

For 12GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 22,999*

Standard Launch Price:

For 8GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 22,999

For 12GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 24,999

Affordability Offers:

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 20,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs. 22,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

* Rs. 2,000 Additional bump-up on exchange value on Flipkart only. Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 20,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs. 22,999 (for 12GB+256GB)

OR

* Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount on Axis and IDFC Bank Credit Cards - full swipe transactions. Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 20,999 (for 8GB+256GB) and Rs. 22,999 (for 12GB+256GB) Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio.

Jio Cashback up to Rs. 2000 + Additional Offers up to Rs. 8000. T&C apply

* Cashback - Valid on Prepaid recharges of Rs. 449 (Rs. 50* 40 vouchers)

* Additional Partner offers:

- Ajio: Flat Rs. 500 off on a min transaction of Rs. 2999

- Easemytip: Upto Rs. 1500 off on Flights

- EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs. 4000 off on Hotels

- AbhiBus: 25% off up to Rs. 1000 on Bus Bookings

- NetMeds: 20% off up to Rs. 999

Offer Details - https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-edge60neo-2025/?requestOriginatingfrom=offers To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-60-fusion/p/itm8d66468dc2698?pid=MOBH9ARFPVNU7QNU

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-60-fusion/p?skuId=493 Disclaimers:

* Price Including offers. Valid for limited period only^ Validated by Pantone~ As per techarc research on AI smartphones, Feb 2025

