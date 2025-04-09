New Delhi, April 9: OnePlus 13T is expected to launch soon in China. The upcoming smartphone from OnePlus may include a flat screen design and there are reports about replacing the Alert Slider with a customisable button. The device is expected to be the compact OnePlus 13 "Mini" version of their flagships.

Since the OnePlus 13 debuted in January, there are speculation that the company is working on a new compact smartphone. The OnePlus 13T is expected to feature a Snapdragon processor, large battery and quad-curved display, and more. As per reports, OnePlus 13T is expected to launch in China this month. There are also rumours that the smartphone could be launched in India in May or June. Realme NARZO 80x 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme NARZO.

As per a report of 9To5Google, the upcoming OnePlus 13T could be the first device in the lineup to replace the Alert Slider with a new “shortcut key.” While the device may retain the three-stage function, the new button is expected to support multiple functions and enable a range of operations. The smartphone may arrive with light pink colour.

OnePlus 13T Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OnePlus 13T will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The 13T is rumoured to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and may offer up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The OnePlus 13T is likely to come with a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1.5K. The display is also expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme NARZO.

The OnePlus 13T is anticipated to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear and it may come with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 32MP front camera. The OnePlus 13T is likely to be equipped with a 6,200mAh battery and is expected to support 80W wired fast charging. The OnePlus 13T is speculated to come with IP68 or IP69 certifications.

