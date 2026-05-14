Business News | Motorola Razr Fold Launched in India with 8.1-inch Foldable Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and 6,000 MAh Battery

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Motorola has launched the Motorola Razr Fold in India, expanding its premium foldable smartphone lineup with a new flagship focused on battery life, camera performance, and durability. The foldable smartphone features an 8.1-inch LTPO pOLED inner display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, triple 50MP cameras, and a 6,000 mAh battery within a slim 4.55mm unfolded design. The motorola razr fold is available in Pantone Blackened Blue, Pantone Lily White, and a special FIFA World Cup 26 Edition.

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Bringing home the newly launched smartphone becomes more affordable during the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale. Buyers can split the total cost into manageable EMIs over flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. With Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and zero down payment on select models, customers can shop more conveniently without paying the full amount upfront. Shoppers can visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India to purchase their new smartphone the same day.

Large foldable display designed for productivity and entertainment

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The motorola razr fold features an 8.1-inch LTPO pOLED main display with a 2K resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Key display highlights:

- 2484 x 2232 resolution for sharper visuals

- Up to 6200 nits peak brightness for outdoor visibility

- Ultra-Thin Glass protection on the inner display

- 8:7.2 aspect ratio for split-screen multitasking

- 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut for cinematic viewing

The 6.56-inch cover display supports a faster 165Hz refresh rate and allows users to handle notifications, quick replies, navigation, and camera previews without unfolding the phone.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor targets flagship performance

motorola has equipped the razr fold with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, built on TSMC's 3nm architecture. The octa-core processor clocks up to 3.8GHz and is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

For real users, this means:

- Faster app launches and smoother multitasking

- Improved gaming performance with higher frame stability

- Better AI processing for camera and voice features

- More efficient battery management during heavy workloads

The device runs Android 16 and motorola has promised up to seven OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, making it one of the longest-supported foldable smartphones in the market.

Triple 50MP camera setup focuses on creators and travellers

The motorola razr fold features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony Lytia 828 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It also includes a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

Camera features include:

- 8K video recording at 30fps

- Dolby Vision video recording

- Horizon Lock and Adaptive Stabilization

- Ultra HDR and Night Vision modes

- AI-powered Video Enhancement Engine

- Pantone Validated colour and skin tone accuracy

The foldable design also improves content creation usability. Buyers can use the cover screen for external display previews while capturing selfies or videos using the rear camera system.

motorola has additionally included a 32MP internal selfie camera and a 20MP external selfie shooter for video calls and social media content.

Massive 6,000 mAh battery supports all-day flagship usage

Battery life has been one of the most cited concerns among foldable smartphone buyers, and motorola has addressed it directly with a 6,000 mAh cell -- one of the largest batteries on any foldable smartphone in India right now.

Charging specifications:

- 80W TurboPower wired fast charging

- 50W wireless charging

- 5W reverse wireless charging

A 90W TurboPower charger is included in the box, along with a Razr Fold stand case, adding practical value to an already premium package.

Premium design with advanced durability features

motorola has focused heavily on durability and premium design materials. The cover display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, while the phone carries IP46, IP48, and IP49 ratings for water resistance.

Additional premium hardware features include:

- Slim 4.55mm thickness when unfolded

- Metal side frame construction

- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 support

- Dual SIM support with eSIM compatibility

- Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Bose tuning

The company is also shipping the device with a Razr Fold stand case and a 90W TurboPower charger inside the box.

motorola razr fold - Expected pricing and storage options

As compared to other motorola mobile phones, the motorola razr fold is positioned as a premium flagship device while still offering competitive pricing within the foldable smartphone segment. Here are the pricing details based on the available storage variants:

- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs. 1,19,999*

- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs. Rs. 1,29,999**Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs are subject to change based on offers and availability.

How to buy the motorola razr fold at Bajaj Finserv partner stores

The buying process at Bajaj Finserv partner stores is simple and typically takes 10 to 15 minutes, with customers able to take their new smartphone home the same day.

1. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store from among 1.5 lakh+ stores across 4,000+ cities in India.

2. Select the preferred motorola razr fold variant based on budget and storage requirements.

3. Check eligibility at checkout using a mobile number and OTP verification.

4. Choose a flexible repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months.

5. Complete the purchase and take the new smartphone home the same day.For buyers exploring the motorola razr fold in India, Bajaj Finserv partner stores offer Easy EMIs, zero down payment on select models, and flexible repayment options for a more affordable foldable smartphone upgrade this summer.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit https://www.bajajfinserv.in/

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