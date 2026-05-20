Business News | Motorola Razr Fold with DXOMARK Gold Camera, 6000mAh Battery and 8.1

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 20: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the sale of the motorola razr fold and moto buds 2 plus in India. Starting today from 12 PM onwards, consumers can purchase the devices on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India at an effective price starting at just Rs. 1,39,999* for the motorola razr fold and Rs. 4,999* for the moto buds 2 plus.

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The motorola razr fold redefines the foldable smartphone experience with its industry leading camera capabilities, immersive display technology, flagship performance and intelligent moto ai experiences. Recognised with the DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging excellence, the smartphone features the World's Best Foldable Camera System powered by a triple 50MP pro grade camera setup led by Sony LYTIA™ sensors. The camera system delivers exceptional clarity, cinematic dynamic range, sharper details and blur free captures while enabling ultra sharp 8K Dolby Vision® recording and 4K Dolby Vision® recording up to 60fps across all lenses.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 processor built on advanced 3nm architecture delivering fast, efficient and intelligent performance. Combined with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, the motorola razr fold ensures smooth multitasking, responsive gaming and seamless productivity.

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The smartphone also features the biggest battery in foldables with a massive 6000mAh silicon carbon battery delivering more than 43 hours of battery life on a single charge. It supports 80W TurboPower™ fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging enabling uninterrupted productivity and entertainment throughout the day.

The motorola razr fold offers an immersive viewing experience with its massive 8.1" 2K Extreme AMOLED main display and 6.6" Extreme AMOLED external display. The display supports Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, 100% DCI P3 colour gamut and up to 6200 nits peak brightness delivering vibrant colours, exceptional outdoor visibility and cinematic viewing experience.

Blending craftsmanship with durability, the smartphone comes with premium Satin Luxe and Diamond Pique inspired finishes in Pantone™ curated - Blackened Blue and Lily White colours. It features a precision engineered aircraft grade steel hinge with titanium reinforcement for long term durability and smooth folding experience. The smartphone also comes with Corning® Gorilla™ Glass Ceramic 3 protection and IP48 and IP49 ratings for enhanced resistance against water and dust.

Running on Hello UI based on Android™ 16, the motorola razr fold delivers advanced moto ai features, including Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention, AI Image Studio, Recall and Global Search enabling smarter productivity and personalised experiences.

Complementing the foldable experience, the moto buds 2 plus delivers Segment's Best Audio powered by Sound by Bose. Equipped with powerful 11mm dynamic drivers and balanced armatures by Knowles, the earbuds deliver rich bass, detailed vocals and immersive sound quality. The earbuds also feature advanced Dynamic ANC, CrystalTalk AI-powered calling and support for LHDC and LDAC codecs for high quality low latency wireless audio.

The moto buds 2 plus offers up to 40 hours of total playback with the charging case and supports Bluetooth® 6.0, Dual Connection, Gaming Mode, Wear Detection, Fit Test and IP54 water repellent protection, making it an ideal companion for everyday entertainment and productivity.

Availability:

The motorola razr fold will be available in two storage variants, including 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB and will come in stunning Pantone™ curated colour options, PANTONE™ Blackened Blue and PANTONE™ Lily White. The device features a range of premium finishes including Diamond Pique-Inspired Finish and Satin-Luxe Inspired Finish, designed to deliver a unique, luxurious in-hand feel while ensuring durability and everyday comfort. Also, motorola razr fold will be available in FIFA special edition in limited quantities. The moto buds 2 plus is will be available in two stylish colours, PANTONE Silhouette and PANTONE Cool White.

The devices will go on sale starting 20th May 2026, from 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at Rs. 1,39,999* and Rs. 4,999* respectively.

LAUNCH PRICING

motorola razr fold 12/256 GB: Rs 149,999

motorola razr fold 16/512 GB: Rs 159,999

motorola razr fold 16/512 GB FIFA Edition: Rs 169,999

Moto Buds 2 Plus: Rs 5,999

Affordability Offer details:

For motorola razr fold Consumer can avail offers mentioned below:

* Flat Rs 10, 000 Instant Bank discount

OR

* Flat Rs 10,000 Exchange bonus

There is also no cost EMI upto 18 months on select banks.

For moto buds 2 plus Consumer can avail offer mentioned below:

* Flat Rs 1.000 Instant Bank discount

NET EFFECTIVE PRICING (including bank and exchange offers)

* motorola razr fold 12/256 GB: Rs 99,999* or as low as Rs 5,556^/month

* motorola razr fold 16/512 GB: Rs 109,999* or as low as Rs 6,111^/month

* motorola razr fold 16/512 GB FIFA Edition: Rs 119,999* or as low as Rs 6,667^/month

* Moto Buds 2 Plus: Rs 4,999*

* *T&C Apply. Value calculated assuming an exchange value of Rs. 40,000 and exchange bonus of 10,000, applicable on select exchange devices only.

^Calculated for 18 month No cost EMI on the device value of 99,999 including exchange

Service Offer details:

Customers who purchase motorola razr fold during first 1 month i.e. till 20th Jun, gets FREE one time screen replacement (valid for 1 year)

Operator Offer details:

Jio Users can also avail exciting offers on plan worth Rs 449

* 3 Months Hotstar Free

* 5000 GB with Pro Gemini.

* Plus, additional Cashback & offers from key brands

* Rs 2,000 value on Tira, upto Rs 200 on Ajio

* Rs 2,200 off on flights and offers worth Rs 4000 from Easemytrip

For more details on offer, please visit - https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-razr-fold-offer-2026/

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-razr-fold-coming-soon-ads-store

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-fold/p?skuId=652

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors, including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

*Price including all offers

~ As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

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