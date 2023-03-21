New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Since 2006, Moving Solutions has been consistently considered one of the most successful relocation service booking platforms in India. Now, in addition to relocation services, it also provides other services. Now it has many home improvement & value-added services to provide in order to make the lives of its customers simpler. It includes everything one needs to cater to their unique needs; whether they want to move from one location to another, design the interior of their home, organise a wedding event, want treatment for pest infestation, need house painting services, or seek consultation from astrologers and Vastu experts.

Sonu Singh, the marketing manager of Moving Solutions, said at a business conference in New Delhi, "Our immense success with relocation services has encouraged us to expand our platform to include new offerings. We have expanded our portal to include many value-added services and businesses, such as pest control services, property services, sofa furniture manufacturing, astrology, Vastu consulting, interior designing, car towing, catering, home painting, and cleaning."

"All these services are provided with the utmost professionalism and dedication, allowing our customers to make the best use of their time and resources. We are aware that customers have a wide range of needs, so we are committed to providing a variety of services to meet those needs," Singh added. "We offer value-added services, such as interior design, wedding planning, and home services, to make sure our customers have the best possible experience when using our platform. We are constantly striving to improve our services and make them more accessible and convenient for our customers."

Moving Solutions has collaborated with top-rated professionals and businesses from all across India. The company's collaboration with these experts helps ensure that their customers are able to find exactly what they need in order to make their lives as smooth and stress-free as possible. The home improvement & value-added services are designed to provide their customers with the convenience and accessibility they need to make the most of their experience. "By partnering with experts in the industry, Moving Solutions is dedicated to providing customers with solutions that are tailored to their specific needs," Singh explained.

Working closely with these experts, Moving Solutions offers a variety of home improvement and value-added services that cater to customers' individual needs and preferences. Services that customers can hire through this portal include:

- Packers and Movers Services- International Moving Services- Interior Design Services- Sofa Furniture Manufacturing- Astrology Consultation- Vastu Consultation- Car Towing Services- Car & Bike Transportation- Warehousing and Storage- Cleaning & Sanitization- Modular Kitchen Design- House Painting Services- Food Catering Services- Water Purifier Repair & Service

"Our customers can rest assured knowing that we are constantly expanding our network of professionals and value-added services to ensure we can offer them the best services and solutions in the industry," concluded Sonu Singh, the marketing manager of Moving Solutions.

Moving Solutions is a one-stop shop for all customers' home and event-related needs. With a range of services designed to make moving, interior design, and property management as stress-free as possible, Moving Solutions is the perfect choice for anyone who needs a little extra help with their homes and events.

Contact Details

Moving SolutionsA2/16, UG Floor, Shiv Arcade, Acharya NiketanMayur Vihar - 1, New Delhi - 110091Phone No: +91-9911918545Email: enquiry@movingsolutions.inWebsite: https://www.movingsolutions.in/

