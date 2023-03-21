The second-last league stage contest of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) on March 21 (Tuesday) at Dr.DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match will commence at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 PM IST. RCB-W vs MI-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 19.

Mumbai Indians were the first team in the tournament to get through into the play-offs of the first ever edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) and possibly one would have thought the team might conclude the league stage on the top of the table to get direct entry into final. However, the dream was shattered by Delhi Capitals on Monday when they defeated Mumbai Indians convincingly by nine wickets with 11 overs remaining and replaced Harmanpreet Kaur-led side from the top slot. Placed on second spot currently, Mumbai Indians will play their last league match against RCB on Tuesday and hope to win with good run-rate to move back on to the top position of points table and earn the ticket to final directly.

Meanwhile, RCB are already out of the competition with five defeats from seven matches. The team went on rampage in their previous two matches and won both of them in a row. However, it was too late from the Smriti Mandhana-led side to open their account. The team will be playing their final league stage match for pride and would also look to play a spoilsport in Mumbai's hunt for final berth. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: DC-W Reach Top Spot After Defeating MI-W.

When Is RCB-W vs MI-W Match 19 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The RCB-W vs MI-W Match 19 TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 21 (Tuesday). The match will start at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs MI-W Match 19 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 Network Channel to catch the Live Action of the RCB-W vs MI-W Match 19 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB-W vs MI-W Match 19 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the RCB-W vs MI-W Match 19 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

