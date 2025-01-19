Business News | MSME Ministry Encourages Visitors to Join Khadi India Pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025

Khadi India Pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 showcases India's rich heritage in local crafts, textiles, and indigenous industries, with a focus on Khadi.

Agency News ANI| Jan 19, 2025 10:08 AM IST
Khadi India Pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 (Photo/PIB)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has set up the Khadi India Pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 and encouraged visitors to join the exhibition which honours India's timeless legacy and its commitment to promoting sustainable, locally-made products, according to the Ministry of Culture press release.

Khadi India Pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 showcases India's rich heritage in local crafts, textiles, and indigenous industries, with a focus on Khadi.

The exhibition will be held in Prayagraj till February 26 and will showcase a total of 152 stalls, with 98 displaying Khadi products and 54 products from village industries. The exhibition features products from more than 20 states, added the release.

The pavilion highlights the integration of tradition, sustainability, and craftsmanship, offering an in-depth view of Khadi's role in fostering unity and preserving cultural values. Set against the historic backdrop of the Maha Kumbh Mela, it underscores India's commitment to promoting local industries and sustainable practices.

A vibrant display at the Khadi Utsav exhibition in Prayagraj showcasing India's love for Khadi and its transformative journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, 'Vocal for Local' initiative, the release added.

The exhibition is witnessing a huge number of visitors showing interest in Khadi Utsav organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), celebrating local craftsmanship and heritage.

At the exhibition site, the Ministry has given tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting the 'self-reliant' theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat at the Khadi Utsav -2025.

This occasion emphasises the nation's dedication to fostering local industries while upholding sustainability and cultural preservation, stated the release.

As Mahakumbh Mela is projected to attract about 40-45 crore (400-450 million) pilgrims, it has proved itself as a significant instrument to showcase the success stories of various initiatives. (ANI)

