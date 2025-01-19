This Satta Matka-style lottery game requires participants to be physically present in Kolkata. Kolkata ff lottery consists of eight rounds whose results are declared every 90 minutes. It offers players a chance to win with minimal investment while testing their luck and skills. For the complete results, view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 19, 2025, below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 19, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is a quick and straightforward lottery game where players select numbers and place bets, waiting for the results of their choices. This well-known lottery offers the chance to win a variety of prizes with minimal investment. With eight rounds, or "bazis", throughout the day, participants have several opportunities to try their luck and win different amounts. Its fast-paced nature and frequent results make it a popular choice for those seeking rapid and thrilling opportunities to win. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

While lotteries are permitted in 13 states, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF lottery takes place, they come with both opportunities and risks. The Kolkata FF lottery runs from 10 AM to 8:30 PM, with results being announced every 90 minutes. Each round offers participants a chance to win, but the outcome also carries its own set of uncertainties.