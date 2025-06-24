PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 24: In a bold shift that reimagines how India saves and spends, fintech platform Multipl is turning mutual funds into a modern savings account, not just for long-term wealth but also for everyday spending goals.

With its Spendvesting model (Invest for your Spends), the Multipl app helps users invest in mutual funds for future spends such as travel, gadgets, education, or insurance. It combines the potential of better-than-bank returns with exclusive brand discounts, making it one of the most powerful savings tools for the new-age Indian consumer.

"We want Indians to treat mutual funds not just as long-term assets but as a better place to park short-term savings even for their spends," said Paddy Raghavan, CEO and Co-Founder of Multipl. "Mutual funds can be aspirational, exciting, and goal-driven, and that's exactly what Multipl delivers through Spendvesting."

As traditional savings account interest rates continue to fall, with top Indian banks offering just 2 to 3 percent, consumers are actively seeking smarter alternatives. Multipl addresses this shift by offering curated baskets of liquid, debt, and hybrid mutual funds that aim to deliver capital protection, liquidity, and improved returns.

The Brand Advantage: More Than Just Returns

What sets Multipl apart is its brand discount layer. Users not only grow their savings through mutual fund returns but also save more when they spend by using exclusive brand offers. More than 70 brands across travel, electronics, fashion, and healthcare have partnered with Multipl.

For brands, this offers access to high-intent, investment-ready consumers. These users have already invested for their goals and are more likely to convert, making it a powerful channel for brands to gain better customers while rewarding their financial discipline.

Bringing Spendvesting to MFDs Through FundsIndia Partners

Building on its growing consumer adoption, Multipl has now partnered with FundsIndia Partners, a leading technology platform that enables thousands of Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) across India.

Traditionally, MFDs have focused on helping customers invest in mutual funds for long-term wealth creation. Through this partnership, they can now offer mutual funds for short- and mid-term spending goals, such as travel, insurance, and electronics, and tap into a new segment of goal-based investing.

The integration allows:

* MFDs to retain SIPs under their own ARN code

* Multipl to offer ready-to-use workflows for goal planning and SIP creation towards spends

* Access to brand discounts and a seamless redemption experience linked to real-life spending goals

"At FundsIndia Partners, we are always looking to empower our distributor network with forward-thinking tools," said Manish Gadhvi, CEO of FundsIndia Partners. "Spendvesting aligns perfectly with the aspirations of India's evolving investor base. By turning aspirations into investment goals, MFDs can now serve their clients more meaningfully and grow their SIP books with differentiated value."

Why This Matters

* For users: Mutual funds become a smarter savings account, offering returns and brand discounts

* For brands: Gain direct access to financially committed, investment-backed buyers

* For MFDs: Tap into a new use-case for mutual funds and grow SIP volumes with short-term goals

* For the industry: Expands mutual fund adoption into everyday financial behavior, supporting SEBI and AMFI's goal of increasing retail participation

Multipl is building a future where every spend begins with a smarter way to save, turning mutual funds into the most exciting and rewarding way to plan for life.

About Multipl

Multipl is a SEBI-registered fintech platform redefining how India spends by helping users invest in mutual funds for upcoming expenses and enjoy brand-sponsored discounts. Over 6 lakh users have adopted Spendvesting for smarter financial planning.

About FundsIndia Partners

FundsIndia Partners is the leading technology platform enabling MFDs to digitally manage, grow, and scale their mutual fund distribution practice with ease and compliance.

